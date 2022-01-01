Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

46,326 KM

Details Description Features

$83,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$83,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C63 S, 503HP, DESIGNO PKG, AMG PERFOR. WHEEL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C63 S, 503HP, DESIGNO PKG, AMG PERFOR. WHEEL

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 8077156
  2. 8077156
  3. 8077156
  4. 8077156
  5. 8077156
  6. 8077156
  7. 8077156
Contact Seller

$83,800

+ taxes & licensing

46,326KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8077156
  • Stock #: PC7774
  • VIN: 55SWF8HB5JU252101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown/Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7774
  • Mileage 46,326 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES BENZ AMG C63 S | 4.0L V8 503 HP | DESIGNO PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | MEMORY PACKAGE | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | RAIN SENSOR | AIR SUSPENSION | AMG PERFORMANCE SEAT | AMBIENT LIGHTING | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | AMG 19'' SPOKED WHEELS | DIRECT START | CARBON HIGH GLOSS TRIM | KEYLESS-GO PACKAGE | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | PARKING PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | BACKUP CAMERA | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







This 2018 Mercedes-Benz C63 S AMG comes with a roaring 4.0L Twin Turbo V8 503hp 516ft. lbs. It sounds and feels like an absolute beast on the road, every blip of the throttle will put a smile on your face. It comes in a White Metallic Exterior and an incredible Equipment Designo Brown Interior.







This beautiful 2018 Mercedes Benz C63 S comes with amazing top of the market Features such as: Mercedes Air Suspension, Sirius XM , Navigation, Active Park Assist, Active Blindspot Assist, Pre-Safe Brake Intervention, Burmester Sound System, Ambient Lighting, and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Body side reinforcements
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Rear
3
2
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
door unlock
Active suspension
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Limited slip differential: rear
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Total speakers: 12
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Headlights: LED
Axle ratio: 2.82
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Wifi: hotspot compatible
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
power glass
speed sensitive
horn/light operation
vehicle location
remotely operated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2015 Jeep Cherokee L...
 100,415 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz G...
 90,500 KM
$93,800 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz E...
 11,000 KM
$159,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory