2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

86,162 KM

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

1 (855) 581-9590

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4MATIC, PREMIUM & SPORT PACKAGE, REAR CAM, NAVI,

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4MATIC, PREMIUM & SPORT PACKAGE, REAR CAM, NAVI,

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6

1 (855) 581-9590

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

86,162KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Stock #: M15123

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M15123
  • Mileage 86,162 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade In. Trade Up. Don't Miss Out on this Exquisite White, 4MATIC vehicle that's in excellent condition. It includes options such as: 4MATIC, PREMIUM & SPORT PACKAGE, REARVIEW CAMERA, NAVIGATION, PANORAMA ROOF, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, BLINDSPOT ASSIST, LDW, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

Certification:

Have Good Fellow's Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.

 

Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6

