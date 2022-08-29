2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$33,450 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9072739

9072739 Stock #: 11820

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11820

Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Halogen Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Back-Up Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Map Lights Navigation System Digital clock Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Digital/Analog Display Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Hill Ascent Control Power Folding Mirrors Center Arm Rest PUSH START No accident Voice Command LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST Drive Assist COLLISION PREVENTION Full Carpet floor Dual Shift Mode

