2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

105,000 KM

$33,450

+ tax & licensing
$33,450

+ taxes & licensing

BELL AUTO INC.

1-877-378-8581

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300, AWD, NoReportedAccident, BackUpCam, Navi, Pano, LaneAsst, CollisionAvoid, B.Spot

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300, AWD, NoReportedAccident, BackUpCam, Navi, Pano, LaneAsst, CollisionAvoid, B.Spot

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

$33,450

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
  Stock #: 11820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11820
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED, PERFECT CONDITION, NO ACCIDENT, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT, COLLISION PREVENTION, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, SATELLITE RADIO, AM/FM STEREO, AIR CONDITIONING, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES (ABS), AUTO ON/OFF HEADLAMPS, BLUETOOTH, CD PLAYER, CARGO SPACE LIGHTS, CENTER ARM REST, CHILD-SAFETY LOCKS, CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DIGITAL CLOCK, DIGITAL/ANALOG DISPLAY, DRIVE ASSIST, DRIVER FOOT REST, DUAL AIRBAG, DUAL SHIFT MODE, ELECTRONIC COMPASS, FOG LIGHTS, FRONT MAP LIGHTS, FULL CARPET FLOOR, GLOVE BOX, HALOGEN HEADLAMPS, HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS, HEATED SEATS, HILL ASCENT CONTROL, INSIDE HOOD RELEASE, LEATHER INTERIOR, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, MAP LIGHTS, MEMORY SEATS, PASSENGER AIRBAG, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEAT, POWER WINDOWS, PUSH START, REAR CHILD SAFETY LOCKS, REAR CUPHOLDER, REAR DEFROSTER, TINTED WINDOWS, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, TRACTION CONTROL, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, VOICE COMMAND AND MUCH MORE. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. *** 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified & E-tested for an additional $399, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO* is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT* For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #ALLWHEELDRIVE# #NOREPORTEDACCIDENT# #BACKUPCAMERA# #PANORAMICSUNROOF# #LANEASSIST# #NAVIGATION# #COLLISIONAVOIDANCE# Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Digital/Analog Display
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Hill Ascent Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
PUSH START
No accident
Voice Command
LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST
Drive Assist
COLLISION PREVENTION
Full Carpet floor
Dual Shift Mode

BELL AUTO INC.

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

