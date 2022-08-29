$51,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C43 4MATIC Coupe, 362HP, AMG SPORT PKG, NAV
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 48,298 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX | TWIN TURBO V6 | 362HP | 4MATIC AWD | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | AMG SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | 18" AMG WHEELS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | AMBIENT LIGHTING | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | 360 CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS | HEATED WINDSHIELD | ACTIVE ADJUSTABLE DAMPING | AIR SUSPENSION | ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS | SPOILER LIP
With the muscle of a teutonic bruiser and the ride of a scenic cruiser, the 2018 C43 AMG 4Matic Coupe hits all the right spots on the quest to to becoming a long-term legend within your stable. The AMG 3.0-litre V6 Twin Turbo engine produces 362-horsepower and in combination with its 9-Speed Automatic Transmission and Paddle Shifters, this C43 AMG will take you from 0-100 km in 4.1 pavement-shattering seconds. If autobahn-crushing speed is your flavour, it'll hit the quarter mile from a standstill in 12.8 seconds onto a hair-raising and very illegal governor-limited top speed of 250km/h.
This C43 AMG features a Cavansite Blue Metallic exterior colour with AMG Styling elements, and 18 AMG multi-spoke wheels. The interior features a Black/Anthracite leather and microfiber/alcantara interior with Black Ash Wood Tree trim, AMG Performance steering wheel in Black Nappa leather and DINAMICA microfiber, Red Contrast Stitching throughout and Ambient lighting.
This Mercedes comes with Blind Spot Assist, Active Park Assist, Collision Warning System with Active Brake Intervention, back up Camera as well as Parking Distance Controls. All these features will make your drive safer and more convenient. You will also have the Dynamic Switch to adjust the Ride from Eco and Comfort to Sport depending on what you need.
Enjoy comfort options like Heated Seats with power adjustment, all full leather of course. Climate Control comes standard, as well as HD Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity, Memory Seats, Dynamic Drive Mode and Suspension Mode adjustment. For your safety, this C43 comes standard with Dual Stage Driver and Passenger Front Airbags.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
