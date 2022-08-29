Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

48,298 KM

$51,800

+ tax & licensing
$51,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43 4MATIC Coupe, 362HP, AMG SPORT PKG, NAV

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43 4MATIC Coupe, 362HP, AMG SPORT PKG, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$51,800

+ taxes & licensing

48,298KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9179224
  • Stock #: PC8759
  • VIN: WDDWJ6EB0JF742259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8759
  • Mileage 48,298 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX | TWIN TURBO V6 | 362HP | 4MATIC AWD | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | AMG SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | 18" AMG WHEELS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | AMBIENT LIGHTING | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | 360 CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS | HEATED WINDSHIELD | ACTIVE ADJUSTABLE DAMPING | AIR SUSPENSION | ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS | SPOILER LIP







With the muscle of a teutonic bruiser and the ride of a scenic cruiser, the 2018 C43 AMG 4Matic Coupe hits all the right spots on the quest to to becoming a long-term legend within your stable. The AMG 3.0-litre V6 Twin Turbo engine produces 362-horsepower and in combination with its 9-Speed Automatic Transmission and Paddle Shifters, this C43 AMG will take you from 0-100 km in 4.1 pavement-shattering seconds. If autobahn-crushing speed is your flavour, it'll hit the quarter mile from a standstill in 12.8 seconds onto a hair-raising and very illegal governor-limited top speed of 250km/h.







This C43 AMG features a Cavansite Blue Metallic exterior colour with AMG Styling elements, and 18 AMG multi-spoke wheels. The interior features a Black/Anthracite leather and microfiber/alcantara interior with Black Ash Wood Tree trim, AMG Performance steering wheel in Black Nappa leather and DINAMICA microfiber, Red Contrast Stitching throughout and Ambient lighting.







This Mercedes comes with Blind Spot Assist, Active Park Assist, Collision Warning System with Active Brake Intervention, back up Camera as well as Parking Distance Controls. All these features will make your drive safer and more convenient. You will also have the Dynamic Switch to adjust the Ride from Eco and Comfort to Sport depending on what you need.







Enjoy comfort options like Heated Seats with power adjustment, all full leather of course. Climate Control comes standard, as well as HD Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity, Memory Seats, Dynamic Drive Mode and Suspension Mode adjustment. For your safety, this C43 comes standard with Dual Stage Driver and Passenger Front Airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Run flat tires
Rear
2
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Total speakers: 12
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Door handle color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Wifi: hotspot compatible
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Power Panoramic
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
speed sensitive
horn/light operation
vehicle location
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

