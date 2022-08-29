Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

49,474 KM

Details Description Features

$41,800

+ tax & licensing
$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC COUPE, AMG SPORT PKG, NAV, PANO, CAM

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC COUPE, AMG SPORT PKG, NAV, PANO, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

49,474KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9194596
  Stock #: PC8784
  • VIN: WDDWJ4KB5JF610428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8784
  • Mileage 49,474 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX | COUPE | 4MATIC AWD | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | COLLISION WARNING WITH ACTIVE BRAKE INTERVENTION | HEATED STEERING | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED WINDSCREEN | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | LED HIGH-PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS | SPORT STEERING WHEEL



The 2018 Mercedes C300 Coupe is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Coupe for someone looking for Class, Style and Luxury while not compromising the practicality of a vehicle. Its powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder making 255 horsepower and 273lb-ft of torque, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and a 4MATIC all-wheel drive drivetrain.



This 2018 Mercedes Benz C300 Coupe features a Black exterior finish with the AMG Styling Package (front spoiler and side skirts), 18 AMG wheels, and more. Inside, it features a Premium Black leather interior with Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ambient Lighting, a Panoramic Sunroof, Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Run flat tires
Rear
2
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
one-touch open/close
door unlock
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Front brake width: 1.3
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Headlights: LED
Wifi: hotspot compatible
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Rear brake width: 0.5
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Power Panoramic
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
speed sensitive
horn/light operation
vehicle location
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

