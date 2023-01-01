Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

49,008 KM

$47,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Cabriolet, NIGHT PKG, NAV, CAM

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Cabriolet, NIGHT PKG, NAV, CAM

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$47,800

+ taxes & licensing

49,008KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9827297
  • Stock #: PC9114
  • VIN: WDDWK4KB1JF759688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9114
  • Mileage 49,008 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES BENZ C300 4MATIC CONVERTIBLE | AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM | RAIN SENSOR | CRUISE CONTROL | AMBIENT LIGHTING | AMG SPOKE WHEELS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | DIRECT START / ECO START/STOP FUNCTION | MIRRORS PACKAGE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2018 Mercedes C300 4Matic Convertible offers efficiency and power from a turbocharged 241 Horsepower 2.0L engine and 9-Speed Paddle Shift Auto Transmission. With the confidence of 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive in this pristine C300 you will feel safe in all weather situations. Coming in Blue Exterior with the Black Soft Top and with a luxurious feeling beige interior the car also looks beautiful. Enjoy on-road guidance from a Navigation System and have other features like HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats, Blind spot Detection and many more. The AMG Package adds AMG inspired front and rear bumper as well as sports seats and steering wheel.







Convenient features like rain-sensing wipers, Heated Power Mirrors, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, LED Lighting, available Satellite Radio, are included as well. We know safety is your number one concern so this C300 is equipped with 12-way protection from 8 airbags, Stability and Traction Control, TPMS.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rollover Protection System
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Drive mode selector

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Power Options

Power

Comfort

HEATED

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Rear fog lights
Run flat tires

Additional Features

Rear
Soft Top
10
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
door unlock
Convertible roof wind blocker
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Front brake width: 1.3
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Total speakers: 5
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Headlights: LED
Steering ratio: 15.5
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Interior accents: wood
variable intermittent
Rear brake width: 0.5
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
element
remote operation
horn/light operation
vehicle location
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

