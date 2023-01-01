2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$47,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 0 0 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9827297

9827297 Stock #: PC9114

PC9114 VIN: WDDWK4KB1JF759688

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lunar Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC9114

Mileage 49,008 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rollover Protection System Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Rear fog lights Run flat tires Additional Features Rear Soft Top 10 Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip door unlock Convertible roof wind blocker integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Jack Vehicle immobilizer range Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts Convertible rear window: glass Convertible roof: power Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Impact sensor: battery disconnect Subwoofer: 1 Front brake width: 1.3 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Axle ratio: 3.07 Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front brake diameter: 13.0 Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Total speakers: 5 Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Grille color: black with chrome accents Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Headlights: LED Steering ratio: 15.5 Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Interior accents: wood variable intermittent Rear brake width: 0.5 Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Infotainment screen size: 7 in. Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due element remote operation horn/light operation vehicle location Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: send destination to vehicle Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.