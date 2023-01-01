Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

72,114 KM

Details

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

72,114KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10525122
  • Stock #: 22397
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GBXJN662926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,114 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #2021060002 as of 05/24/2022.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
12V Power Output

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

