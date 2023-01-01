2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 2 , 1 1 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10525122

10525122 Stock #: 22397

22397 VIN: WDDSJ4GBXJN662926

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 72,114 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Navigation HEATED FRONT SEATS Blind Spot Assist Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Apple CarPlay Seating Power Driver Seat Comfort Dual Zone A/C Mechanical Push Button Start Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Paddle Shifters Driver Memory Seat USB Ports AUTO STOP/START Drive Mode Select 12V Power Output

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.