2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA250,4MATIC AWD,AMG STYLING,SPORT,PREMIUM PKG
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NIGHT BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9913
- Mileage 105,899 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 MERCEDES BENZ CLA 250 | 4MATIC AWD | AMG STYLING | SPORT PACKAGE | PREMIUM ONE PACKAGE | EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | 18 AMG MULTI SPOKE WHEELS | LEATHER | KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED FRONT SEATS | NAVIGATION | PANO ROOF | CAMERA | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | ANDROID AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Introducing the 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 250 4MATIC, a luxurious and stylish sedan that offers a perfect blend of performance and comfort. This vehicle comes packed with factory default features that are sure to enhance your driving experience.
Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that delivers an impressive 208 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, providing smooth and responsive shifts.
The exterior of the CLA 250 is sleek and aerodynamic, with features like LED headlights and taillights, a panoramic sunroof, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The interior is equally impressive, with a premium leather-wrapped steering wheel, power front seats with memory, and a seven-inch infotainment display.
Other notable factory default features of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 include; dual-zone automatic climate control, rearview camera, bluetooth connectivity, keyless entry and ignition, collision warning and mitigation system. We know safety is your number one concern so this CLA250 is equipped with 10-way protection from 8 airbags, Stability and Traction Control, TPMS.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
