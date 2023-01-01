Menu
2018 MERCEDES BENZ CLA 250 | 4MATIC AWD | AMG STYLING | SPORT PACKAGE | PREMIUM ONE PACKAGE | EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | 18 AMG MULTI SPOKE WHEELS | LEATHER | KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED FRONT SEATS | NAVIGATION | PANO ROOF | CAMERA | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | ANDROID AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

105,899 KM

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250,4MATIC AWD,AMG STYLING,SPORT,PREMIUM PKG

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250,4MATIC AWD,AMG STYLING,SPORT,PREMIUM PKG

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

105,899KM
Used
VIN WDDSJ4GB3JN677624

  • Exterior Colour NIGHT BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9913
  • Mileage 105,899 KM

2018 MERCEDES BENZ CLA 250 | 4MATIC AWD | AMG STYLING | SPORT PACKAGE | PREMIUM ONE PACKAGE | EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | 18 AMG MULTI SPOKE WHEELS | LEATHER | KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED FRONT SEATS | NAVIGATION | PANO ROOF | CAMERA | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | ANDROID AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Introducing the 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA CLA 250 4MATIC, a luxurious and stylish sedan that offers a perfect blend of performance and comfort. This vehicle comes packed with factory default features that are sure to enhance your driving experience.







Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that delivers an impressive 208 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, providing smooth and responsive shifts.







The exterior of the CLA 250 is sleek and aerodynamic, with features like LED headlights and taillights, a panoramic sunroof, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The interior is equally impressive, with a premium leather-wrapped steering wheel, power front seats with memory, and a seven-inch infotainment display.







Other notable factory default features of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 include; dual-zone automatic climate control, rearview camera, bluetooth connectivity, keyless entry and ignition, collision warning and mitigation system. We know safety is your number one concern so this CLA250 is equipped with 10-way protection from 8 airbags, Stability and Traction Control, TPMS.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive mode selector

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Run flat tires

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 4.13

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Taillights: adaptive
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Power door locks: auto-locking
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Dash trim: metallic
Rear brake diameter: 11.6
Door trim: metallic
Alternator: 115 amps
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Automatic emergency braking: front
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Crumple zones: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Front headrests: integrated / 2
Storage: door pockets / front seatback
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power / reverse gear tilt
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 10
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 10
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors
Rear headrests: integrated / 3
Power windows: front / safety reverse

