JUST ARRIVED* AMG PACKAGE, LOADED, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM BLACK AMG WHEELS, POWER SEATS, HID/LED HEADLIGHTS, TINTED WINDOWS, AND SO MUCH MORE, PRICED BELOW MARKET AT $19888 + HST & LIC. 

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

133,069 KM

Details

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe*AMG PACKAGE*

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe*AMG PACKAGE*

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
Used
133,069KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDSJ4GB6JN685510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,069 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED* AMG PACKAGE, LOADED, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM BLACK AMG WHEELS, POWER SEATS, HID/LED HEADLIGHTS, TINTED WINDOWS, AND SO MUCH MORE, PRICED BELOW MARKET AT $19888 + HST & LIC. 

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
