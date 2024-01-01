$18,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250 4Matic AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
250 4Matic AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,728KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WDDSJ4GBXJN516221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 137,728 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Automatic Headlights, Navigation, Auto Start/Stop and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA include:
Automatic Headlights
Navigation
Auto Start/Stop
Rear Air Vents
Bluetooth
Drive Mode Select
Push Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37430
Automatic Headlights, Navigation, Auto Start/Stop and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA include:
Automatic Headlights
Navigation
Auto Start/Stop
Rear Air Vents
Bluetooth
Drive Mode Select
Push Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37430
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Assist
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
ATTENTION ASSIST
Active Brake Assist
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Power Driver’s Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 61,000 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Sportage X-Line Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav 35,780 KM $37,590 + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac XT4 Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C 37,500 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class