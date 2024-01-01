Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

137,728 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
137,728KM
VIN WDDSJ4GBXJN516221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,728 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Automatic Headlights, Navigation, Auto Start/Stop and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA include:

Automatic Headlights
Navigation
Auto Start/Stop
Rear Air Vents
Bluetooth
Drive Mode Select
Push Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37430

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Assist
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

ATTENTION ASSIST
Active Brake Assist

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Power Driver’s Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

