2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

20,788 KM

Details

$47,800

+ tax & licensing
$47,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

AMG CLA45, 375HP,AMG PKG, APPLE/ANDORID, NIGHT PKG

AMG CLA45, 375HP,AMG PKG, APPLE/ANDORID, NIGHT PKG

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

20,788KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6277431
  • Stock #: PC6405
  • VIN: WDDSJ5CB6JN683672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6405
  • Mileage 20,788 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES CLA45 AMG 4MATIC | AWD | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | AMG EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BACK UP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | FRONT MEMORY SEATS | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | SPORTS SUSPENSION | SATALITE RADIO | DROWSINESS DETECTION | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS | KEYLESS-GO | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG comes with 2.0L Turbo I4 making a powerful 375hp 350ft. lbs., sounds and feels like an absolute beast on the road, every blip of the throttle will put a smile on your face. With a Clean White exterior and Black Leather interior to match! The AMG Exterior package adds more aggressive exterior elements like the rear diffuser to emphasize that this is not a regular Mercedes CLA. The powerful engine in combination of snappy dual-clutch 7-Speed Automatic Gearbox will make this smaller Mercedes feel like a real sports car. At the same time when you are not pressing the gas pedal all the way down, you will enjoy the comfort of Leather Seats, smooth ride handling and high quality Harmon/Kardon Sound system. While you are enjoying the feeling of driving the CLA45, your passengers will be able to enjoy the view from the Panoramic Sunroof.







A COMAND Navigation system (Voice Command), and Reverse Camera with Parking Assist will provide you with a guidance when you need it. You'll also enjoy convenient features like a PANORAMIC Sunroof, Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Paddle Shifters, Heated Power/Memory Seats, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, Xenon lights, Rain sensing wipers, Comfort Access. To protect occupants, this car comes with safety features like front/side curtain airbags, traction and stability control, and big anti-lock-brakes.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Trip Computer
Power
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
8
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
door unlock
Body side reinforcements
engine oil
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front seat type: sport
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Tire type: performance
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Floor material: carpet
Oil monitor
Wheels: aluminum
Power windows: front
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps
variable intermittent
Rear headrests: integrated
Rear spoiler color: black
Window defogger: rear
Center console trim: simulated carbon fiber
Dash trim: simulated carbon fiber
Door trim: simulated carbon fiber
Passenger Seat
Axle ratio: 2.44
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
speed sensitive
safety reverse

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

