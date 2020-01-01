2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2018 MERCEDES CLA45 AMG 4MATIC | AWD | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | AMG EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BACK UP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | FRONT MEMORY SEATS | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | SPORTS SUSPENSION | SATALITE RADIO | DROWSINESS DETECTION | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS | KEYLESS-GO | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG comes with 2.0L Turbo I4 making a powerful 375hp 350ft. lbs., sounds and feels like an absolute beast on the road, every blip of the throttle will put a smile on your face. With a Clean White exterior and Black Leather interior to match! The AMG Exterior package adds more aggressive exterior elements like the rear diffuser to emphasize that this is not a regular Mercedes CLA. The powerful engine in combination of snappy dual-clutch 7-Speed Automatic Gearbox will make this smaller Mercedes feel like a real sports car. At the same time when you are not pressing the gas pedal all the way down, you will enjoy the comfort of Leather Seats, smooth ride handling and high quality Harmon/Kardon Sound system. While you are enjoying the feeling of driving the CLA45, your passengers will be able to enjoy the view from the Panoramic Sunroof.
A COMAND Navigation system (Voice Command), and Reverse Camera with Parking Assist will provide you with a guidance when you need it. You'll also enjoy convenient features like a PANORAMIC Sunroof, Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Paddle Shifters, Heated Power/Memory Seats, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, Xenon lights, Rain sensing wipers, Comfort Access. To protect occupants, this car comes with safety features like front/side curtain airbags, traction and stability control, and big anti-lock-brakes.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4