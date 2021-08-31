+ taxes & licensing
2018 MERCEDES-BENZ CLA250 4MATIC | AWD | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM | MEMORY PACKAGE | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SLIDING ROOF | ATTENTION ASSIST | 18'' AMG SPOKE RIMS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | KEYLESS START | DIRECT START/ECO START/ STOP FUNCTION | ASH WOOD TRIM | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | ILLUMINATION PACKAGE | PROGRESSIVE PACKAGE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class serves as the most affordable luxury model from the brand and also as a statement for what entry luxury cars can be nowadays. The CLA250 features a 2.0L Inline 4 turbo engine paired with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) generating 208HP and 258Lb-Ft of Torque.
The CLA-Class' standard equipment includes a rearview camera, Active Brake Assist, 8.0-inch center display, adaptive braking technology, Dynamic Select driving modes, dual-zone climate control and 17-inch wheels. Available equipment includes Parking Pilot (self-parking system), a panorama roof, LED headlights and taillights (standard on AMG), a Harman Kardon premium audio system, smartphone integrations with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 12-color ambient lighting, heated front seats, and the AMG Aerodynamics package
With the sporty styling of a coupe mixed with the practicality of a four-door vehicle, the popular Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 is a versatile luxury car that integrates plenty of safety features into its design. Eight air bags in the CLA 250 Coupe will deploy to cushion both driver and passengers in the event of a collision. An Emergency Call system allows the driver to summon help with a touch of a button or with automated ease after an accident has occurred. The Brake Assist system alerts the driver to obstacles ahead and can also begin to slow the car if the brakes are not engaged in time.
