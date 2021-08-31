Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

41,899 KM

Details Description Features

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC, AWD, AMG STYLING PKG, PANO, NAV

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC, AWD, AMG STYLING PKG, PANO, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

41,899KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7603030
  Stock #: PC7336
  VIN: WDDSJ4GB6JN574374

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7336
  Mileage 41,899 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES-BENZ CLA250 4MATIC | AWD | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM | MEMORY PACKAGE | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SLIDING ROOF | ATTENTION ASSIST | 18'' AMG SPOKE RIMS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | KEYLESS START | DIRECT START/ECO START/ STOP FUNCTION | ASH WOOD TRIM | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | ILLUMINATION PACKAGE | PROGRESSIVE PACKAGE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class serves as the most affordable luxury model from the brand and also as a statement for what entry luxury cars can be nowadays. The CLA250 features a 2.0L Inline 4 turbo engine paired with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) generating 208HP and 258Lb-Ft of Torque.







The CLA-Class' standard equipment includes a rearview camera, Active Brake Assist, 8.0-inch center display, adaptive braking technology, Dynamic Select driving modes, dual-zone climate control and 17-inch wheels. Available equipment includes Parking Pilot (self-parking system), a panorama roof, LED headlights and taillights (standard on AMG), a Harman Kardon premium audio system, smartphone integrations with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 12-color ambient lighting, heated front seats, and the AMG Aerodynamics package







With the sporty styling of a coupe mixed with the practicality of a four-door vehicle, the popular Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 is a versatile luxury car that integrates plenty of safety features into its design. Eight air bags in the CLA 250 Coupe will deploy to cushion both driver and passengers in the event of a collision. An Emergency Call system allows the driver to summon help with a touch of a button or with automated ease after an accident has occurred. The Brake Assist system alerts the driver to obstacles ahead and can also begin to slow the car if the brakes are not engaged in time.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

