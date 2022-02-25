$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA250 4MATIC, AMG STYLING, SPORTS PACKAGE, NAV
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8412060
- Stock #: PC8012
- VIN: WDDSJ4GB0JN514848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8012
- Mileage 50,998 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 MERCEDES BENZ CLA 250 4MATIC | AWD | SPORTS PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | PANORMAIC ROOF | AMBIENT LIGHTING | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | BACK UP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | MEMORY PACKAGE | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | MULTIFUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL | ATTENTION ASSIST | 18'' AMG SPOKE WHEELS | AMG SYTLING PACKAGE | FRONT HEATED SEATS | KEYLESS START | EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | ENGINE NOISE OVER SPEAKER | LUMBAR SUPPORT ADJUSTMENT | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2018 Mercedes CLA250 is a sleek compact-sized four-door coupe! With a 2.0L Turbocharged 4 Cylinder making 208 Horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, this small 4-door coupe will have great efficiency and power! The CLA features a 4Matic All Wheel Drive System which means increased and better traction in many road conditions. This CLA comes in a Calcite White Exterior Color and Beige Leather Interior with Ash Wood Trim, and Velour floor mats. The AMG Styling Package includes 18" AMG wheels, a Front spoiler and Side Skirts for an all-around appearance enhancement.
With Navigation and a beautiful large glass Panoramic sunroof, you will always feel like you're in a premium luxury car. Standard safety equipment on the 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class includes stability and traction control, antilock brakes, a driver knee airbag, front-seat side thorax airbags, front-seat side pelvic airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.
Vehicle Features
