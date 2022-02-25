Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

50,998 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC, AMG STYLING, SPORTS PACKAGE, NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC, AMG STYLING, SPORTS PACKAGE, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,998KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8412060
  • Stock #: PC8012
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB0JN514848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8012
  • Mileage 50,998 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES BENZ CLA 250 4MATIC | AWD | SPORTS PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | PANORMAIC ROOF | AMBIENT LIGHTING | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | BACK UP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | MEMORY PACKAGE | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | MULTIFUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL | ATTENTION ASSIST | 18'' AMG SPOKE WHEELS | AMG SYTLING PACKAGE | FRONT HEATED SEATS | KEYLESS START | EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | ENGINE NOISE OVER SPEAKER | LUMBAR SUPPORT ADJUSTMENT | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2018 Mercedes CLA250 is a sleek compact-sized four-door coupe! With a 2.0L Turbocharged 4 Cylinder making 208 Horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, this small 4-door coupe will have great efficiency and power! The CLA features a 4Matic All Wheel Drive System which means increased and better traction in many road conditions. This CLA comes in a Calcite White Exterior Color and Beige Leather Interior with Ash Wood Trim, and Velour floor mats. The AMG Styling Package includes 18" AMG wheels, a Front spoiler and Side Skirts for an all-around appearance enhancement.







With Navigation and a beautiful large glass Panoramic sunroof, you will always feel like you're in a premium luxury car. Standard safety equipment on the 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class includes stability and traction control, antilock brakes, a driver knee airbag, front-seat side thorax airbags, front-seat side pelvic airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Body side reinforcements
Electronic Parking Brake
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 4.13
Rear
3
2
10
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
door unlock
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Taillights: adaptive
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Wheels: aluminum
Power windows: front
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front headrests: integrated
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
halogen
Rear headrests: integrated
Window defogger: rear
Dash trim: metallic
Rear brake diameter: 11.6
Center console trim: metallic
Door trim: metallic
Alternator: 115 amps
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
speed sensitive
safety reverse
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2021 Cadillac Escala...
 1,500 KM
$158,800 + tax & lic
2020 Porsche Taycan ...
 2,393 KM
$239,800 + tax & lic
1997 Mercedes-Benz S...
 80,504 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory