$34,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA250 4MATIC, AMG SPORT PKG, NAV, CAM, CARPLAY
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$34,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9337846
- Stock #: PC8879
- VIN: WDDSJ4GB2JN642654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8879
- Mileage 22,725 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 MERCEDES BENZ CLA250 4MATIC | AWD | NAVIGATION | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | MIRROR PACKAGE | URBAN/PROGRESSIVE PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | REARVIEW CAMERA | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM | MEMORY PACKAGE | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | MULTI-FUNCTION LEATHER STEERING WHEEL WITH GEARSHIFT BUTTONS | ATTENTION ASSIST | 18'' AMG SPOKE WHEELS | FRONT HEATED SEATS | KEYLESS START | AMBIENT LIGHTING | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2018 Mercedes CLA250 is a sleek compact-sized four-door coupe. It's powered by a 2.0-litre Turbocharged 4 Cylinder making 208 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission and Mercedes' 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive System.
This CLA250 comes in a Night Black exterior colour and a Black/Anthracite leather interior featuring Ambient lighting, Black Ash wood trim, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, multifunction steering wheel and more. This car is equipped with the AMG Styling Package which adds a front spoiler, side skirts and 18 AMG Multi-spoke wheels. It also features the Exterior Chrome Package which adds chrome accents throughout the exterior.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.