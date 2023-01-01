2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899

$29,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 2 6 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9696664

9696664 Stock #: K15875

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # K15875

Mileage 74,264 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.