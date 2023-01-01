$45,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E300 4MATIC, 360 CAM, NAV, SUNROOF, BURMESTER
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$45,800
- Listing ID: 10057098
- Stock #: PC9326
- VIN: WDDZF4KB7JA377227
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,024 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 MERCEDES BENZ E300 E-CLASS | 4 MATIC | AWD | AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT| HEATED SCREEN WASH SYSTEM | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PREMIUM PACKAGE | INTELIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE | | ACTIVE BLIND SPORT | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | REAR-VIEW CAMERA | MEMORY PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | KEYLESS GO | SATELLITE RADIO | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2018 Mercedes Benz E300 is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Sedan for someone looking for Class, Style, Luxury and especially Performance. With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have.
With the legendary performance of this 2019 E-300 comes with enviable style as well. Featured in an exclusive Mercedes Black Exterior and a beautiful Black Leather Interior.
Inside this beautiful machine comes fully optioned with, Windshield Heater, Burmester Sound System, Climate Comfort Seats, Driver Dynamic Seat, Keyless go Package, and Energizing Comfort Front Seats.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
Vehicle Features
