2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

52,024 KM

$45,800

+ tax & licensing
$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E300 4MATIC, 360 CAM, NAV, SUNROOF, BURMESTER

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E300 4MATIC, 360 CAM, NAV, SUNROOF, BURMESTER

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

52,024KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10057098
  • Stock #: PC9326
  • VIN: WDDZF4KB7JA377227

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9326
  • Mileage 52,024 KM

2018 MERCEDES BENZ E300 E-CLASS | 4 MATIC | AWD | AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT| HEATED SCREEN WASH SYSTEM | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PREMIUM PACKAGE | INTELIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE | | ACTIVE BLIND SPORT | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | REAR-VIEW CAMERA | MEMORY PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | KEYLESS GO | SATELLITE RADIO | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2018 Mercedes Benz E300 is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Sedan for someone looking for Class, Style, Luxury and especially Performance. With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have.







With the legendary performance of this 2019 E-300 comes with enviable style as well. Featured in an exclusive Mercedes Black Exterior and a beautiful Black Leather Interior.







Inside this beautiful machine comes fully optioned with, Windshield Heater, Burmester Sound System, Climate Comfort Seats, Driver Dynamic Seat, Keyless go Package, and Energizing Comfort Front Seats.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

HEATED

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Run flat tires

Rear
3
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
door unlock
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Grille color: chrome
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Front brake width: 1.3
Rear brake width: 0.9
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front brake diameter: 13.5
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Steering ratio: 15.5
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
power glass
voice operated
12V front
element
Google POIs
Google search
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
vehicle location
12V rear
remotely operated
organizer
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

