2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

89,577 KM

Details Description Features

$52,800

+ tax & licensing
$52,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E43 4MATIC, AIRMATIC, BURMESTER, NAV, CAM

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E43 4MATIC, AIRMATIC, BURMESTER, NAV, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$52,800

+ taxes & licensing

89,577KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10086207
  • Stock #: PC9354
  • VIN: WDDZF6EB0JA425349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9354
  • Mileage 89,577 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES-BENZ E43 AMG 4MATIC | AWD | 396HP | AIRMATIC SEMI-ACTIVE SUPENSION | ACTIVE DAMPING | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | PARKING PACKAGE | ROLLER REAR BLINDS | DYNAMIC FRONT SEATS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | KEYLESS GO | PREMIUM AMBIANCE ILLUMINATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | LIGHTS PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | REAR CAMERA | DYNAMIC SELECT | CLEAN CARFAX







The E43s twin-turbocharged 396-horsepower 3.0-liter V6 is poised, polished, and potent. It has a standard 9-speed automatic transmission that executes shift selections with superhuman precision. This E43 AMG comes in a White exterior colour and a Black/Anthracite Nappa leather interior with Black high-gloss stainless steel woven fabric trim and a leather Super sport Steering Wheel with Ambient Lighting almost everywhere. The E43s engine is well mannered both at idle and at cruising speeds. Every E43 employs Mercedes 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, which directs 69 percent of the engines 384 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. This hearty powertrain is complemented by a rigid body structure and a carefully tuned air suspension that seamlessly transitions between sporty and subdued.







The side view is dominated by high-sheen 19-inch AMG five-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in high-gloss black with machined face. The rear end also features characteristic highlights, with two chrome-plated quad-flow exhaust tailpipes conveying a particularly sporty aesthetic. Also, with the five DYNAMIC SELECT transmission modes "Eco", "Comfort", "Sport", "Sport Plus" and "Individual", the driver can tailor the characteristics of the E43 4Matic to individual preferences at the tap of a finger. The available range extends from efficient and comfortable to extremely sporty.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat

Suspension

Air Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Comfort

HEATED

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Run flat tires

Additional Features

Rear
3
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Grille color: chrome
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Tire type: performance
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Total speakers: 12
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Door handle color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Cross traffic alert: rear
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Steering ratio: 14.5
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
power glass
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
element
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Google POIs
Google search
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
vehicle location
12V rear
remotely operated
organizer
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

