2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
AMG E63 S, 603HP, INTELLIGENT PKG, PREMIUM PKG
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10164621
- Stock #: PC9442
- VIN: WDDZH8KB8JA480092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,246 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX | 2018 MERCEDES BENZ AMG E63 S WAGON | 4.0L BITURBO V8 | 603HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE | AMG SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE | AMG DRIVERS PACKAGE | AMG INTERIOR PACKAGE | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | BURMESTER 3D SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | AMG NAPPA LEATHER & MICROFIBER PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | KEYLESS-GO | RED AMG PERFORMANCE CALIPERS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PRAKING ASSIST | 360-DEGREE CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEADS-UP DISPLAY | AMBIENT LIGHTING
The 2018 AMG E63 S is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Wagon for someone looking for Class, Style, Luxury and especially Performance. It's powered by a monster 4.0-litre BITURBO V8 making a crazy 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to 9-speed automatic transmission and power is sent to all four wheels thanks to the 4MATIC drivetrain.
This AMG E63 S features an Gray exterior colour with Exterior AMG Styling Package, Red AMG brake calipers, AMG Sport Exhaust System,and so much more.
Inside, this AMG E63 S features a Black Exclusive leather interior with AMG Nappa Leather & Microfiber Performance Steering Wheel, AMG Carbon fiber Interior Trim, AMG performance steering wheel and more.
It also has the Premium Package which includes Head-Up Display, Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Climate Controlled Front Seats, massage function, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Roller Sunblinds in Rear Doors (Manual), Sun Protection Package, Climate Comfort Front Seats, 360 Camera, KEYLESS GO and more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
