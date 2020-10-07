2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2018 MERCEDES AMG E63 S | 4-MATIC+ | AWD | 603HP | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | 20 INCH FORGED CROSS SPOKE WHEELS | AMG CARBON FIBRE TRIM | AMG DINAMICA PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PREMIUM PACKAGE | KEYLESS GO | 360 CAMERA | DYNAMIC CONTOUR SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | BLACK ANTHRACITE LEATHER | REAR BENCH HEATING | AMBIANCE LIGHTING | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2018 Mercedes AMG E63 S is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Sedan for someone looking for Class, Style, Luxury and especially Performance. With its 4.0L twin Turbo V8 making a crazy 603 Horsepower and 627lb-ft of torque, you will have a blast driving this monster! With 4-Matic+ AWD System you can be sure to put down the power in all weather scenarios, but with the flip of a switch into DRIFT MODE, the trick locking differential allows a RWD bias! With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have.
With voice command Navigation, a Panoramic sunroof to allow plenty of light into the cabin, 360 Camera and Parking Sensors for tight spaces luxury is the priority. The drIving experience will be elevated with the 12 inch Dashboard Display that will let you access al the information needed. While you are dricing you will be sitting in exclusive Black Anthracite Leather Seats which are cooled and heated. The car also comes with the Active Park Assist and Active Blind Spot Assist.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4