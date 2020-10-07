2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Trip Computer Apple CarPlay Suspension Air Suspension Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rear fog lights Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 Navigation 2 LEATHER Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER coolant driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets one-touch open/close door unlock Active suspension door pockets engine oil Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control HD Radio Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Limited slip differential: center Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Grille color: chrome Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Tire type: performance Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Rear brake width: 0.9 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Oil monitor Emergency braking preparation Front brake width: 1.4 Rear brake diameter: 14.2 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Multi-function remote: illuminated entry Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Total speakers: 12 Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Real time traffic Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Additional key: removable valet Electronic parking brake: auto off Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Spare tire kit: tire sealant Door handle color: chrome Power windows: safety reverse Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center with cupholders Sunshade: power side window Cross traffic alert: rear Front brake diameter: 15.4 Premium brand: Burmester Watts: 590 Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Steering ratio: 14.5 Passenger Seat Connected in-car apps: Facebook Smart device app function: horn/light operation Yelp stocks weather Rear door type: sensor-activated Wireless charging station: front Ventilated Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status 12V front and rear maintenance due power glass voice operated sensor-activated element Active parking system: semi-automatic Google POIs Google search news Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. vehicle location remotely operated organizer Smartphone integration: Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.