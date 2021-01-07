2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

+ taxes & licensing
2018 MERCEDES AMG E63 S | 4-MATIC+ | AWD | 603HP | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | DISTRONIC PLUS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST | AMG STEERING WHEEL | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | AMG INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PACKAGE | INCREASED SPEED LIMIT | TRACK PACE | MEMORY PACKAGE | PRE-SAFE SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | DYNAMIC SEATS | HEAD UP DISPLAY | 12.3" INSTRUMENT CLUSTER DISPLAY | ELECTRONIC LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL | AIR SUSPENSION | 360 CAMERA | TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION | ELECTRIC SUNBLINDS IN REAR | EXCLUSIVE LEATHER TRIM | DYNAMIC LED LIGHTS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER CENTER CONSOLE | BURMESTER AUDIO SYSTEM | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | HEATED SCREEN WASH | PREMIUM AMBIANCE LIGHITNG | HEATED ARMREST IN FRONT | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2018 Mercedes AMG E63 S is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Sedan for someone looking for Class, Style, Luxury and especially Performance. With its 4.0L twin Turbo V8 making a crazy 603 Horsepower and 627lb-ft of torque, you will have a blast driving this monster! With 4-Matic+ AWD System you can be sure to put down the power in all weather scenarios, but with the flip of a switch into DRIFT MODE, the trick locking differential allows a RWD bias! With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have.
Not only this car is dynamically impressive, it also looks stunning. The exclusive Designo Selenite Grey MAGNO paint is definitely a showstopper. The Grey pain in combination with the Night Package which makes some exterior pieces in black colour makes the car look even better. The AMG Package adds more aggressive body elements. The interior has also received AMG treatment. With Carbon Fiber center console, Sports Seats and AMG Sports Steering Wheel.
With voice command Navigation, a Panoramic sunroof to allow plenty of light into the cabin, 360 Camera and Parking Sensors for tight spaces luxury is the priority. The driving experience will be elevated with the 12 inch Dashboard Display that will let you access al the information needed. While you are driving you will be sitting in exclusive Black Anthracite Leather Seats which are cooled and heated. The car also comes with the Active Park Assist and Active Blind Spot Assist, Distonic Plus Cruise Control, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Blind Spot Monitoring and more. For a better integration with your mobile phone, this Mercedes also offer Apple Carplay and Android Auto.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opport
