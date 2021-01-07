Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

53,778 KM

Details Description Features

$91,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$91,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E63 S, DISTRONIC PLUS. DRIVERS PKG, PREM PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E63 S, DISTRONIC PLUS. DRIVERS PKG, PREM PKG

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 6465226
  2. 6465226
  3. 6465226
  4. 6465226
  5. 6465226
  6. 6465226
Contact Seller

$91,800

+ taxes & licensing

53,778KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6465226
  • Stock #: PC6499
  • VIN: WDDZF8KB0JA375925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6499
  • Mileage 53,778 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES AMG E63 S | 4-MATIC+ | AWD | 603HP | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | DISTRONIC PLUS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST | AMG STEERING WHEEL | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | AMG INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PACKAGE | INCREASED SPEED LIMIT | TRACK PACE | MEMORY PACKAGE | PRE-SAFE SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | DYNAMIC SEATS | HEAD UP DISPLAY | 12.3" INSTRUMENT CLUSTER DISPLAY | ELECTRONIC LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL | AIR SUSPENSION | 360 CAMERA | TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION | ELECTRIC SUNBLINDS IN REAR | EXCLUSIVE LEATHER TRIM | DYNAMIC LED LIGHTS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER CENTER CONSOLE | BURMESTER AUDIO SYSTEM | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | HEATED SCREEN WASH | PREMIUM AMBIANCE LIGHITNG | HEATED ARMREST IN FRONT | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2018 Mercedes AMG E63 S is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Sedan for someone looking for Class, Style, Luxury and especially Performance. With its 4.0L twin Turbo V8 making a crazy 603 Horsepower and 627lb-ft of torque, you will have a blast driving this monster! With 4-Matic+ AWD System you can be sure to put down the power in all weather scenarios, but with the flip of a switch into DRIFT MODE, the trick locking differential allows a RWD bias! With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have.







Not only this car is dynamically impressive, it also looks stunning. The exclusive Designo Selenite Grey MAGNO paint is definitely a showstopper. The Grey pain in combination with the Night Package which makes some exterior pieces in black colour makes the car look even better. The AMG Package adds more aggressive body elements. The interior has also received AMG treatment. With Carbon Fiber center console, Sports Seats and AMG Sports Steering Wheel.







With voice command Navigation, a Panoramic sunroof to allow plenty of light into the cabin, 360 Camera and Parking Sensors for tight spaces luxury is the priority. The driving experience will be elevated with the 12 inch Dashboard Display that will let you access al the information needed. While you are driving you will be sitting in exclusive Black Anthracite Leather Seats which are cooled and heated. The car also comes with the Active Park Assist and Active Blind Spot Assist, Distonic Plus Cruise Control, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Blind Spot Monitoring and more. For a better integration with your mobile phone, this Mercedes also offer Apple Carplay and Android Auto.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opport

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
Apple CarPlay
Air Suspension
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear fog lights
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
Navigation
2
LEATHER
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
door pockets
engine oil
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Limited slip differential: center
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Grille color: chrome
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Rear brake width: 0.9
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Oil monitor
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake width: 1.4
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Total speakers: 12
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Real time traffic
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Additional key: removable valet
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Door handle color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Sunshade: power side window
Cross traffic alert: rear
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Steering ratio: 14.5
Passenger Seat
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
stocks
weather
Rear door type: sensor-activated
Wireless charging station: front
Ventilated
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
12V front and rear
maintenance due
power glass
voice operated
sensor-activated
element
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Google POIs
Google search
news
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
vehicle location
remotely operated
organizer
Smartphone integration: Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2015 Land Rover Rang...
 83,980 KM
$63,800 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 66,168 KM
$82,800 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 99,396 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory