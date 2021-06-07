Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

74,445 KM

Details Description Features

$52,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 WAGON 4MATIC, DISTRONIC PLUS, NAV, PANO, CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 WAGON 4MATIC, DISTRONIC PLUS, NAV, PANO, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 7279415
  2. 7279415
  3. 7279415
  4. 7279415
  5. 7279415
  6. 7279415
Contact Seller

$52,800

+ taxes & licensing

74,445KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7279415
  • Stock #: PC7048
  • VIN: WDDZH6GB2JA299339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7048
  • Mileage 74,445 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES-BENZ E400 WAGON 4MATIC | AWD | DISTRONIC PLUS | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | COLLISION WARN. SYST. WITH BRAKE INTERVENTION | MEMORY PACKAGE | ROLLER SUNBLINDS FOR REAR | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEAD UP DISPLAY | 360 CAM | 12.3" INSTRUMENT CLUSTER | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | ASH TREE WOD TRIM | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | PREMIUM AMBIANCE ILLUMINATION | HEATED SCREEN WASH | HEATED FRONT ARMREST | SPORTS STEERING WHEEL | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 Wagon is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Car for someone looking for Style and Luxury while not compromising the practicality of a vehicle. With its Turbocharged 3.0L V6 making 329 Horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque mated with 9G-TRONIC (9-speed Automatic transmission) you will have an efficient and powerful ride! With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have. The Exterior comes in Selenite Gray colour that is enhanced with AMG Styling Package while Interior is in Black colour that is complemented with Premium Ambiance Illumination and Ash wood Trim.







The car also comes with the Active Park Assist and Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Steering Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation and Distronic Plus. All of which are part of Advanced Driving Assistance Package







The panoramic sunroof will allow plenty of light into the cabin for you and your passengers. For Convenience this car has Back up Camera and Parking Sensors for tight space parking. The driving experience will be elevated with the 12 inch Dashboard Display that will let you access al the information needed. For a better integration with your mobile phone, this Mercedes also offer Apple Carplay and Android Auto.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Apple CarPlay
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear fog lights
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
Wood
Cargo Cover
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
14
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Puddle Lamps
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Run flat tires
one-touch open/close
door unlock
door pockets
Intermittent
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Third row headrests: adjustable
Upholstery: leatherette
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Grille color: chrome
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake width: 1.4
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake width: 1.0
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Additional key: removable valet
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Air suspension: rear
Door handle color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Steering ratio: 15.5
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Center console trim: leatherette
Axle ratio: 2.87
Third row seat type: bench
Passenger Seat
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
Third row seat folding: one-piece
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
stocks
weather
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
rear folding
maintenance due
power glass
voice operated
12V front
with washer
element
Google POIs
Google search
news
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
vehicle location
12V rear
remotely operated
organizer
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: chrome

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2019 Chevrolet Corve...
 8,357 KM
$109,800 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz E...
 64,621 KM
$41,800 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X5 xDrive40...
 48,108 KM
$67,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory