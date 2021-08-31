2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

2018 MERCEDES AMG E63 S 4MATIC+ | V8 | BITURBO | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | DISTRONIC PLUS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | TRACK PACE | DISTRONIC PLUS CROSS SUPPORT | MEMORY PACKAGE | SELENITE GRAY COLOR | COMPARTMENT PACKAGE | REAR ROLLER SUNBLINDS | PANORAMIC ROOF | DYNAMIC SEATS | TOUCHPAD WITH ROTARY PUSHBUTTON | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION | EXCLUSIVE LEATHER TRIM | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS | KEYLESS GO | WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING | ACTIVE LANE ASSIST | ALCANTARA AND LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | KEYLESS GO PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS | LIGHT PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | 20'' AMG DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS | SWITCHABLE EXHAUST SYSTEM | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2018 AMG E63 S is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Sedan for someone looking for Class, Style, Luxury and especially Performance. With its 4.0L twin Turbo V8 making a crazy 603 Horsepower and 627lb-ft of torque, you will have a blast driving this monster! With 4-Matic+ AWD System you can be sure to put down the power in all weather scenarios, but with the flip of a switch into DRIFT MODE, the trick locking differential allows a RWD bias! With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have. This E63S comes in Selenite Gray Exterior Colour And Exclusive Brown Leather Interior.
With voice command Navigation, a Panoramic sunroof to allow plenty of light into the cabin, 360 Camera and Parking Sensors for tight spaces luxury is the priority. The driving experience will be elevated with the 12 inch Dashboard Display that will let you access al the information needed. While you are driving you will be sitting in Exclusive Brown Leather Seats which are Heated. The car also comes with the Active Park Assist, Active Lane Assist, and Head-Up Display.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
