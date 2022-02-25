$58,800+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E400 4MATIC, AWD, NAV, PANO, BURMESTER, DISTRONIC
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$58,800
- Listing ID: 8346561
- Stock #: PC7950
- VIN: WDDZH6GB3JA418628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,080 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 MERCEDES-BENZ E400 WAGON 4MATIC | AWD | 329HP | DISTRONIC PLUS | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM WITH BRAKE INTERVENTION | MEMORY PACKAGE | ROLLER SUNBLINDS FOR REAR | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEADS UP DISPLAY | 360 CAM | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | WALNUT VENEER TRIM | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | PREMIUM AMBIANCE ILLUMINATION | HEATED SCREEN WASH | HEATED FRONT ARMREST | SPORTS STEERING WHEEL | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 Wagon is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Car for someone looking for Style and Luxury while not compromising the practicality of a vehicle. With its Turbocharged 3.0L V6 making 329 Horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque mated with 9G-TRONIC (9-speed Automatic transmission) you will have an efficient and powerful ride! With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have. The Exterior comes in an Iridium Silver Metallic colour that is enhanced with AMG Styling Package while the Interior is in Black/Anthracite leather that is complemented with Premium Ambiance Illumination and Wood Burred Walnut Veneer Trim.
The car also comes with the Active Park Assist and Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Steering Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation and Distronic Plus. All of which are part of Advanced Driving Assistance Package
The panoramic sunroof will allow plenty of light into the cabin for you and your passengers. For Convenience this car has Back up Camera and Parking Sensors for tight space parking. The driving experience will be elevated with the 12-inch Dashboard Display that will let you access all the information needed. For better integration with your mobile phone, this Mercedes also offers Apple Carplay and Android Auto.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
