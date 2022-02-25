2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$58,800 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 0 8 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8346561

8346561 Stock #: PC7950

PC7950 VIN: WDDZH6GB3JA418628

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7950

Mileage 22,080 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Cargo Cover TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat door pockets Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Rear fog lights Additional Features Rear 3 Wood 2 Panic Alarm STEERING WHEEL Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Puddle Lamps Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Run flat tires one-touch open/close door unlock Intermittent integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Third row headrests: adjustable Upholstery: leatherette Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Grille color: chrome Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Front brake diameter: 14.2 Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Front brake width: 1.4 Rear brake diameter: 14.2 Rear brake width: 1.0 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Additional key: removable valet Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Air suspension: rear Door handle color: chrome Power windows: safety reverse Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center with cupholders Steering ratio: 15.5 Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Window defogger: rear Center console trim: leatherette Axle ratio: 2.87 Third row seat type: bench Connected in-car apps: Facebook Third row seat folding: one-piece LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Yelp stocks weather Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot iPod/iPhone multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status rear folding maintenance due power glass voice operated 12V front with washer element Google POIs Google search news Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. vehicle location 12V rear remotely operated organizer Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Roof rails: chrome

