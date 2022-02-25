2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$55,800 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 2 4 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8359833

8359833 Stock #: PC7965

PC7965 VIN: WDDZF6GB3JA431174

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7965

Mileage 33,246 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Retained Accessory Power Engine Immobilizer driver seat door pockets Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Rear fog lights Puddle Lamps Additional Features Rear 3 Wood 2 Panic Alarm STEERING WHEEL Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Run flat tires door unlock integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Jack Emergency interior trunk release range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Power outlet(s): 12V front Grille color: chrome Dash trim: leather Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Front brake width: 1.3 Rear brake width: 0.9 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Additional key: removable valet Electronic parking brake: auto off Power windows: safety reverse Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front brake diameter: 13.5 Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center with cupholders Steering ratio: 15.5 Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Connected in-car apps: Facebook LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Yelp stocks weather Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot iPod/iPhone multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due voice operated element Google POIs Google search news Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. vehicle location wood-tone 12V rear organizer Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.