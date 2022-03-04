Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

125,889 KM

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 4MATIC Coupe, AMG STYLING PKG, AMG SPORT, NAV

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 4MATIC Coupe, AMG STYLING PKG, AMG SPORT, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

125,889KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8532401
  • Stock #: PC8113
  • VIN: WDD1J6GB9JF050203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8113
  • Mileage 125,889 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES BENZ E400 4MATIC COUPE | AWD | 3.0L TWIN TURBO V6 | 329HP | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | AMG SPORTS | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL DISTRONIC PLUS | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | DISTRONIC PLUS WITH CROSS-TRAFFIC ASSIST | MEMORY PACKAGE | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SLIDING ROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED WINDSCREEN WASHER SYSTEM | KEYLESS-GO | PREMIUM AMBIANCE ILLUMINATION | FRONT WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER | FRONT HEATED SEATS | ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST | DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE PLUS | LIGHTING PACKAGE | 360 CAM | PARKING PACKAGE HIGH | MIRRORS PACKAGE | FRONT COMFORT HEATING PACKAGE | 19" AMG TWIN-SPOKE WHEELS | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The 2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Coupe for someone looking for Class, Style and Luxury. With its Twin Turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 making 329 horsepower and 354lb-ft of torque mated with 9G-TRONIC (9-speed Automatic transmission) you will have an efficient and powerful ride! With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have.







This E400 Coupe features a Black exterior colour with the AMG Styling Package and AMG Sports Exterior Package. It sits on 19" AMG Twin-Spoke wheels. The interior features Red Nappa Leather with Premium Ambience Illumination and Black Ash Tree Wood Trim.







Enjoy the COMMAND system and navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the Burmester sound system, all of which are standard in the 2018 E-Class. With convenient features like a Panoramic sunroof to allow plenty of light into the cabin, Backup Camera and Parking Sensors for tight spaces luxury is the priority. Mercedes' famous 4-Matic all-wheel-drive system and Heated Seats will get you through those cold Canadian winters!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
door pockets
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
Wood
2
Panic Alarm
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Run flat tires
one-touch open/close
door unlock
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Grille color: chrome
Dash trim: leather
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Front headrests: integrated
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Additional key: removable valet
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Headlights: LED
Rear brake width: 1.02
Front brake width: 1.42
Steering ratio: 15.2
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Rear headrests: integrated
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 2.87
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
stocks
weather
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Power Panoramic
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
voice operated
element
Google POIs
Google search
news
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
vehicle location
wood-tone
12V rear
remotely operated
organizer
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

