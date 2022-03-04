$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E400 4MATIC Coupe, AMG STYLING PKG, AMG SPORT, NAV
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$CALL
- Listing ID: 8532401
- Stock #: PC8113
- VIN: WDD1J6GB9JF050203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 125,889 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 MERCEDES BENZ E400 4MATIC COUPE | AWD | 3.0L TWIN TURBO V6 | 329HP | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | AMG SPORTS | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL DISTRONIC PLUS | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | DISTRONIC PLUS WITH CROSS-TRAFFIC ASSIST | MEMORY PACKAGE | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SLIDING ROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED WINDSCREEN WASHER SYSTEM | KEYLESS-GO | PREMIUM AMBIANCE ILLUMINATION | FRONT WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER | FRONT HEATED SEATS | ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST | DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE PLUS | LIGHTING PACKAGE | 360 CAM | PARKING PACKAGE HIGH | MIRRORS PACKAGE | FRONT COMFORT HEATING PACKAGE | 19" AMG TWIN-SPOKE WHEELS | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Coupe for someone looking for Class, Style and Luxury. With its Twin Turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 making 329 horsepower and 354lb-ft of torque mated with 9G-TRONIC (9-speed Automatic transmission) you will have an efficient and powerful ride! With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have.
This E400 Coupe features a Black exterior colour with the AMG Styling Package and AMG Sports Exterior Package. It sits on 19" AMG Twin-Spoke wheels. The interior features Red Nappa Leather with Premium Ambience Illumination and Black Ash Tree Wood Trim.
Enjoy the COMMAND system and navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the Burmester sound system, all of which are standard in the 2018 E-Class. With convenient features like a Panoramic sunroof to allow plenty of light into the cabin, Backup Camera and Parking Sensors for tight spaces luxury is the priority. Mercedes' famous 4-Matic all-wheel-drive system and Heated Seats will get you through those cold Canadian winters!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
