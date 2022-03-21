$62,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
AMG E43 4MATIC, AIRMATIC, BURMESTER, NAV, CAM, HUD
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$62,800
- Listing ID: 8868521
- Stock #: PC8462
- VIN: WDDZF6EB0JA313697
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,046 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 MERCEDES-BENZ E43 AMG 4MATIC | AWD | 396HP | AIRMATIC SEMI-ACTIVE SUPENSION | ACTIVE DAMPING | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | PARKING PACKAGE | ROLLER REAR BLINDS | DYNAMIC FRONT SEATS | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | KEYLESS GO | PREMIUM AMBIANCE ILLUMINATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | LIGHTS PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | DYNAMIC SELECT | CLEAN CARFAX
The E43s twin-turbocharged 396-horsepower 3.0-liter V6 is poised, polished, and potent. It has a standard 9-speed automatic transmission that executes shift selections with superhuman precision. This E43 AMG comes in a Diamond Silver Metallic (Wrapped Matte Black) exterior colour and a Black/Anthracite Nappa leather interior with Black high-gloss stainless steel woven fabric trim and a leather Super sport Steering Wheel with Ambient Lighting almost everywhere. The E43s engine is well mannered both at idle and at cruising speeds. Every E43 employs Mercedes 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, which directs 69 percent of the engines 384 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. This hearty powertrain is complemented by a rigid body structure and a carefully tuned air suspension that seamlessly transitions between sporty and subdued.
The side view is dominated by high-sheen 19-inch AMG five-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in high-gloss black with machined face. The rear end also features characteristic highlights, with two chrome-plated quad-flow exhaust tailpipes conveying a particularly sporty aesthetic. Also, with the five DYNAMIC SELECT transmission modes "Eco", "Comfort", "Sport", "Sport Plus" and "Individual", the driver can tailor the characteristics of the E43 4Matic to individual preferences at the tap of a finger. The available range extends from efficient and comfortable to extremely sporty.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
