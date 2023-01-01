2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 1 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9988160

9988160 Stock #: PC9234

PC9234 VIN: WDDZF8KB1JA251582

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9234

Mileage 63,155 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Rear fog lights Puddle Lamps Additional Features Rear 3 LEATHER Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets one-touch open/close door unlock Active suspension integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Jack Vehicle immobilizer range power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Grille color: chrome Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Tire type: performance Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Rear brake width: 0.9 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Front brake width: 1.4 Rear brake diameter: 14.2 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Total speakers: 12 Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Electronic parking brake: auto off Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Spare tire kit: tire sealant Door handle color: chrome Power windows: safety reverse Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center with cupholders Sunshade: power side window Cross traffic alert: rear Front brake diameter: 15.4 Premium brand: Burmester Watts: 590 Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Steering ratio: 14.5 Connected in-car apps: Facebook LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Yelp Wireless charging station: front Ventilated Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due power glass voice operated 12V front sensor-activated element Active parking system: semi-automatic Google POIs Google search Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. vehicle location 12V rear remotely operated organizer Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.