2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G63, 563HP, DESIGNO EXCLUSIVE PKG, CAM, NAV
2018 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG G63 | AWD | 5.5L V8 | 563HP | DESIGNO EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE | DESIGNO GELBOLIV MAGNO | NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | PARKING SENSORS | SUNROOF | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | FRONT BULLBAR | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | HARMAN KARDON LOGIC 7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | AMG FRONT AND REAR RED CALIPERS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | PARKTRONIC | DISTRONIC DISTANCE ASSIST | HEATED WINDSHIELD | AMBIANCE ILLUMINATION | DESIGNO INNER HEADLINER | ECO START/STOP | EXTERIOR STAINLESS STEEL | 20" AMG WHEELS | DEISGNO LEATHER | POPLAR WOOD INTERIOR TRIM | CLEAN CARFAX
G-Class is one of the staples of luxurious SUVs while delivering performance and off-road capability. That is the reason why Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG has established itself as one of the most iconic SUVs in the world. Powerful Bi-Turbo V8 engine producing 563 horsepower that is mated to a smooth 7-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifts. This is one of the most capable SUVs on the market that can tackle off-road challenges with ease and at the same time, you will get the most luxurious driving experience.
This G63 AGM features a special Designo Gelboliv Magno (Matte) exterior finish and a Two-Tone Classic Red/Black AMG Designo Nappa leather interior with DINAMICA microfiber inserts. This G63 also features Red AMG Brake Calipers, Poplar Wood interior trim and much more.
The G-Class comes with lots of extra features like the Command Voice system and Navigation System, Backup Camera for all the on-road guidance you need. Enjoy a sky view from the Power Sunroof. You and your passengers will be able to enjoy the Heated Seats as well as the crisp Harman Kardon Surround Sound system.
You will enjoy the Designo trimmed Heated and Vented Front Leather Seats for maximum comfort. There is also a satellite radio option, Comfort Access, Vented Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Multifunctional Steering Wheel, and much more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
