2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

84,875 KM

$45,800

+ tax & licensing
$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC43, 362HP, NAV, CAM, BURMESTER, SUNROOF

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC43, 362HP, NAV, CAM, BURMESTER, SUNROOF

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

84,875KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10086216
  Stock #: PC9353
  VIN: WDC0G6EB8JF427735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9353
  • Mileage 84,875 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC43 AMG 4MATIC | AWD | 3.0L TWIN-TURBO V6 | SURROUND VIEW | NAVIGATION | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | MBCONNECT | KEYLESS GO PACKAGE | MIRROR PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM WITH ACTIVE BRAKE INTERVENTION | DIMMING EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR MIRRORS | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | AMBIENT LIGHTING | HIGH-PERFORMANCE LED HEADLIGHTS | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM







The 2018 Mercedes GLC43AMG is the perfect blend between practicality and performance. Its powered by a powerful 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 making 362-horsepower mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.







Plenty of performance while still having space for 5 adults, plenty of cargo space and all of the creature comforts you could ask for makes the GLC43 AMG an attractive option for those in need of a performance SUV.







This example features a Black exterior finish, AMG Styling Package front spoiler, and side skirts, AMG multi-spoke wheels and more.







With options such as the AMG Exterior Package, AMG Sport Package, Burmester Surround Sound System and more, this vehicle is loaded! With safety features such as Park Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Collision Warning and plenty more you will always feel like the GLC has your back!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Electronic Parking Brake

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Drive mode selector

Suspension

Air Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Comfort

HEATED

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Run flat tires

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.69

Additional Features

Rear
3
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
door unlock
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Front struts: MacPherson
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Mirror color: black
Rear bumper color: black
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
halogen
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
12V front
element
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Roof rails: chrome
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-XXXX

416-510-3333

