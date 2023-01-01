2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$45,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 8 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10086216

10086216 Stock #: PC9353

PC9353 VIN: WDC0G6EB8JF427735

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9353

Mileage 84,875 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Electronic Parking Brake Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Drive mode selector Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Run flat tires Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.69 Additional Features Rear 3 Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist trailer stability control door unlock integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Vehicle immobilizer power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Front struts: MacPherson Front brake diameter: 14.2 Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Exhaust: quad tip Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Rear brake diameter: 12.6 Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Grille color: black with chrome accents Total speakers: 6 Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Mirror color: black Rear bumper color: black Armrests: rear center with cupholders Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent halogen Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Infotainment screen size: 7 in. Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due 12V front element cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Roof rails: chrome Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.