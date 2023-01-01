$45,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
AMG GLC43, 362HP, NAV, CAM, BURMESTER, SUNROOF
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$45,800
- Listing ID: 10086216
- Stock #: PC9353
- VIN: WDC0G6EB8JF427735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,875 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC43 AMG 4MATIC | AWD | 3.0L TWIN-TURBO V6 | SURROUND VIEW | NAVIGATION | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | MBCONNECT | KEYLESS GO PACKAGE | MIRROR PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM WITH ACTIVE BRAKE INTERVENTION | DIMMING EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR MIRRORS | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | AMBIENT LIGHTING | HIGH-PERFORMANCE LED HEADLIGHTS | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM
The 2018 Mercedes GLC43AMG is the perfect blend between practicality and performance. Its powered by a powerful 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 making 362-horsepower mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.
Plenty of performance while still having space for 5 adults, plenty of cargo space and all of the creature comforts you could ask for makes the GLC43 AMG an attractive option for those in need of a performance SUV.
This example features a Black exterior finish, AMG Styling Package front spoiler, and side skirts, AMG multi-spoke wheels and more.
With options such as the AMG Exterior Package, AMG Sport Package, Burmester Surround Sound System and more, this vehicle is loaded! With safety features such as Park Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Collision Warning and plenty more you will always feel like the GLC has your back!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
