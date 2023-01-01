Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

94,836 KM

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 w/ Bluetooth, 360 View Cam, Sunroof, Nav

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 w/ Bluetooth, 360 View Cam, Sunroof, Nav

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

94,836KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10240440
  • Stock #: 20068
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB4JV037276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,836 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Panoramic Moonroof

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
Aux input
USB port
Power Front Seats
360 View Camera
Front Memory Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

