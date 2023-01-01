Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

70,225 KM

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 w/ Bluetooth Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 w/ Bluetooth Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

70,225KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10354782
  • Stock #: 20762
  • VIN: WDC0G4KBXJV106892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20762
  • Mileage 70,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Exterior

Panoramic Moonroof

Additional Features

USB port
Power Front Seats
AUTO STOP/START
Blind Zone Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

