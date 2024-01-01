Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Dual-Zone A/C, Drive Mode Select, Paddle Shifters and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC include:

Dual-Zone A/C
Drive Mode Select
Paddle Shifters
Power & Heated Front Seats
Push Button Start
Auto Start/Stop
Navigation
USB Ports

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32450

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

105,720 KM

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 AWD w/ Sunroof, Rearview Cam, Nav

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 AWD w/ Sunroof, Rearview Cam, Nav

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,720KM
VIN WDC0J4KBXJF412129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32450
  • Mileage 105,720 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Dual-Zone A/C, Drive Mode Select, Paddle Shifters and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC include:

Dual-Zone A/C
Drive Mode Select
Paddle Shifters
Power & Heated Front Seats
Push Button Start
Auto Start/Stop
Navigation
USB Ports

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32450

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Additional Features

Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Power & Heated Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class