$26,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300 AWD w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300 AWD w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,200KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WDC0G4KBXJV040392
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 41760
- Mileage 71,200 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Cruise Control , Power Folding Side Mirrors , USBPorts and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC include:
Cruise Control
Power Folding Side Mirrors
USBPorts
Passenger Memory Seat
Push Button Start
Backup Camera
Keyless Entry
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 41760
Cruise Control , Power Folding Side Mirrors , USBPorts and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC include:
Cruise Control
Power Folding Side Mirrors
USBPorts
Passenger Memory Seat
Push Button Start
Backup Camera
Keyless Entry
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 41760
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Power folding side mirrors
Windows
Dual Sunroof
Additional Features
Driver Memory Seat
360 Camera
BLINDSPOT MONITORING
PASSENGER MEMORY SEAT
Drive Mode Select
USB Ports
External Mounted Audio Controls
12 Volt Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 AWD w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 71,200 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 65,800 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
2023 Honda Civic Sport-B w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 36,000 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class