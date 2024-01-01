2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Cruise Control , Power Folding Side Mirrors , USBPorts and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC include:

Cruise Control
Power Folding Side Mirrors
USBPorts
Passenger Memory Seat
Push Button Start
Backup Camera
Keyless Entry
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41760

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN WDC0G4KBXJV040392

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Brown
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 71,200 KM

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

BACKUP CAMERA

Power Liftgate
Power folding side mirrors

Dual Sunroof

Driver Memory Seat
360 Camera
BLINDSPOT MONITORING
PASSENGER MEMORY SEAT
Drive Mode Select
USB Ports
External Mounted Audio Controls
12 Volt Outlet 

