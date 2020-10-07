Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

23,892 KM

Details Description Features

$62,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$62,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC43 COUPE, 362HP, NAV, PANO, CAM, HEATED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC43 COUPE, 362HP, NAV, PANO, CAM, HEATED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 6068448
  2. 6068448
  3. 6068448
  4. 6068448
  5. 6068448
Contact Seller

$62,800

+ taxes & licensing

23,892KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6068448
  • Stock #: PC6312
  • VIN: WDC0J6EBXJF346415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6312
  • Mileage 23,892 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES AMG GLC43 | COUPE | 362HP | 4-MATIC AWD | NAVIGATION | AMG WHEELS | AMG PACKAGE STYLING PACKAGE | BACKUP CAMERA | 360 CAMERA | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | KEYLESS GO | PUSH TO START | POWER TAILGATE | BLUETOOTH | PADDLE SHIFTERS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2018 Mercedes AMG GLC43 Coupe is the perfect blend between practicality and performance. With a powerful 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 making 362 Horsepower and a smooth shifting automatic transmission while still having space for 5 adults and plenty of cargo space you can have fun responsibly! Coming in Stealthy Black Exterior, AMG Wheels and a matching Black Leather Interior! With options such as the AMG Exterior Package, Upgraded AMG Wheels and much more this vehicle is loaded! With safety features such as Park Assist, Blindspot Monitoring, Collision Warning and plenty more you will always feel like the GLC has your back!







Features such as a Voice Command Navigation System, Backup Camera for tight spaces, Heated Premium Leather Seats and Steering Wheel, Bluetooth and Phone Connectivity, Mercedes renowned 4-Matic AWD system to conquer Canadian Winters and much more the GLC Coupe is perfect for you!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Trip Computer
Air Suspension
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
2
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
8
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
14
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Run flat tires
Roll Stability Control
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
door unlock
Body side reinforcements
door pockets
engine oil
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Limited slip differential: center
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Front struts: MacPherson
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Oil monitor
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Mirror color: black
Rear bumper color: black
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Axle ratio: 3.69
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
halogen
Roof rails color: chrome
Window defogger: rear
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
power glass
12V front
element
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
remotely operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2016 Subaru WRX STI,...
 94,700 KM
$27,800 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 121,531 KM
$39,800 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz S...
 10,049 KM
$103,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory