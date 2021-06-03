Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

21,869 KM

$39,491

+ tax & licensing
$39,491

+ taxes & licensing

Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TRADE WITH ONLY 21893 KMS

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TRADE WITH ONLY 21893 KMS

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,491

+ taxes & licensing

21,869KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7172588
  • Stock #: P6152
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB7JV116277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # P6152
  • Mileage 21,869 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km Mercedes GLC300 4MATIC >Intelligent Key>Automatic > Alloy Wheels > Power windows and Locks > A/C > Bluetooth > Steering Wheel Audio Controls >Leather seats> Power rear tailgate>Panoramic roof> >Back up camera>Blind spot monitoring>Front and rear parking sensors>Navigation>One owner trade with only 21986 kms>One year left on factory warranty. Clean carfax!



Sherway Nissan, in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Primary

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

