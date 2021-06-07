2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2019 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG GLC43 4MATIC | COUPE | AWD | 362HP | AMG SPORTS PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE EXHAUST | 360 CAMERA | AIR SUSPENSION | AMBIENT ILLUMINATION | MEMORY SEATS | DIMMING MIRRORS | COLLISION WARN. SYST. WITH ACTIVE BRAKE INTERVETION | AMG-DOUBLE SPOKE 21" WHEELS | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | DARK TINTED GLASS | HEATED SCREEN WASH | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe is the perfect blend between practicality and performance. With a powerful 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 making 362 Horsepower and a smooth shifting automatic transmission while still having space for 5 adults and plenty of cargo space you can have fun responsibly! The GLC Coupe despite its SUV frame looks sleek and is the perfect SUV for city and rural commute. Despite the size of the vehicle the Coupe like body gives the visual effect of a smaller and fast vehicle.
Coming in Black Exterior, 21-Inch AMG Wheels and AMG Sports Package this GLC looks amazing. The Red and Black Interior with Sports seats will look and feel amazing! With safety features such as Active Park Assist, Blindspot Monitoring, Collision Warning and plenty more you will always feel like the GLC has your back!
Features such as a Voice Command Navigation System, Backup and 360 Camera for tight spaces, Heated Premium Leather Seats, Bluetooth and Phone Connectivity, Mercedes renowned 4-Matic AWD system to conquer Canadian Winters and much more the GLC Coupe is perfect for you!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
