2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,450

+ tax & licensing
BELL AUTO INC.

416-736-8880

GLC 300, AWD, AMG, Navi, RearCam, Pano, NoAccident

GLC 300, AWD, AMG, Navi, RearCam, Pano, NoAccident

Location

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

95,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7609402
  Stock #: 11235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11235
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED, ACTIVE B.SPOT ASSIST,SENSORS, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, MEMO SEAT, HEATED SEAT, POWER SEAT, POWER MIRROR, HEATED MIRROR, POWER FOLDING MIRROR, WOOD TRIM INT, DRIVE ASSIST, COLLISION PREV, ATTN ASSIST, PARK ASST, PUSH START, POWER TAILGATE, REAR CLIMATE CONTROL, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, KEYLESS GO, ROOF RACK, POWER STEERING WHEEL, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER INT, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, SPOILER, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, CHILD SAFETY, CRUISE CONTROL, VOICE COMMAND AND MUCH MORE. This 2018 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC300 AMG, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. *** 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified & E-tested for an additional $399, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO* is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 7 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 700 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT* For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #AMGPACKAGE# #NOACCIDENT# #FULLYLOADED# #NAVIGATION# Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Halogen Headlamps
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear cupholder
Digital/Analog Display
Keyless Entry
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Integrated roof antenna
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Reverse Park Assist
Parking Sensors
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Steering Wheel Control
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Voice Command
Driver Side Airbag
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Passenger Airbag On/Off
LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST
Eco Mode
WiFi Hotspot
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirrors
ANTI- THEFT
COLLISION PREVENTION
Full Carpet floor
Sensor
Suspension Change

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

