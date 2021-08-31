2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$35,450 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7609402

7609402 Stock #: 11235

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11235

Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Halogen Headlamps Safety Security System Traction Control Power Brakes Onstar Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Digital/Analog Display Convenience Keyless Entry Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Integrated roof antenna Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Panoramic Sunroof Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Navigation System Fully loaded Reverse Park Assist Parking Sensors Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Steering Wheel Control Lane Departure Warning Heated Exterior Mirrors Voice Command Driver Side Airbag Remote Fuel Cover Release Passenger Airbag On/Off LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST Eco Mode WiFi Hotspot Auto-Dimming R/V Mirrors ANTI- THEFT COLLISION PREVENTION Full Carpet floor Sensor Suspension Change

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.