2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

8622431 Stock #: PC8202

PC8202 VIN: WDC0G4KB5JV102913

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8202

Mileage 28,368 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Body side reinforcements Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat door pockets Electronic Parking Brake Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.27 Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm STEERING WHEEL Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Run flat tires trailer stability control door unlock integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Limited slip differential: center Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Front struts: MacPherson Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Antenna type: element Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Rear brake diameter: 12.6 Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Battery: maintenance-free Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Grille color: black with chrome accents Total speakers: 6 Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front brake diameter: 13.5 Armrests: rear center with cupholders Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent halogen Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Infotainment screen size: 7 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due 12V front cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Roof rails: chrome

