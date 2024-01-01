Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

149,638 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

250 4MATIC AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation, Heated Front Seats

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

250 4MATIC AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,638KM
VIN WDCTG4GB6JJ396609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 149,638 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Windows

MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

12V outlet
Blind Spot Detection
Auto Start/Stop
USB Inputs
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dynamic Drive Mode Select
Power & Memory Front Seats

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA