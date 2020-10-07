2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Trip Computer Exterior Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Power Options Power Comfort Illuminated Entry Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 2 Chrome Accents Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer 14 Energy absorbing steering column coolant driver seat side mirrors auto on/off liftgate USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Run flat tires door unlock Body side reinforcements door pockets engine oil Intermittent Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Jack 4 Radio: AM/FM Multi-function display Illuminated Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts: MacPherson Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Impact sensor: battery disconnect Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Floor material: carpet Oil monitor Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Passenger seat manual adjustments: height Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Front brake diameter: 12.6 Drive mode selector Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Battery: maintenance-free Additional key: removable valet Cargo cover: hard Rear spoiler: roofline Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru Navigation app: Traffic Data Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent halogen Roof rails color: chrome Window defogger: rear Rear brake diameter: 11.6 Connected in-car apps: Facebook Alternator: 115 amps Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Smart device app function: maintenance status Yelp stocks weather Axle ratio: 4.60 Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining mast maintenance due reverse gear tilt with washer Google POIs Google search news vehicle location 12V rear in floor Instrument cluster screen size: 4.5 in.

