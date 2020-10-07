Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

71,789 KM

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

GLA250 4MATIC, AWD, PREMIUM, PANO, CAM, HEATED, BT

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

71,789KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5902497
  • Stock #: PC6179
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB7JJ451407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6179
  • Mileage 71,789 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES GLA250 | 4-MATIC AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO | DARK ASH WOOD TRIM | BACKUP CAMERA | PARKING SENSORS | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | PHONE CONNECTIVITY | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC features a powerful 2.0L Turbocharged engine producing a potent 208HP, 7-Speed automatic transmission, and 4MATIC all wheel drive system giving this car true performance credentials. With its Black exterior, black leather interior this vehicle is sleek and modern!



Features like a Panoramic Sunroof, Backup camera, Heated Seats and Climate Control are great for Canadian seasons. You'll also enjoy convenient features including Dynamic Drive Select, Leather Steering Wheel , Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, and Keyless Access. We know safety is your number one priority so this car comes with standard front, side and rear curtain airbags, knee airbags, anti-theft system, anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, and security.









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

