<p>Experience exhilarating performance and refined luxury with this stunning 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG GLC 43, now available at Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This dynamic SUV, boasting a sleek white exterior and a sophisticated black interior, is ready to elevate your driving experience. With only 103,296 km on the odometer, this meticulously maintained vehicle offers a fantastic opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence. Its all-wheel-drive system and automatic transmission provide confident handling in any Canadian weather condition, while its spacious interior comfortably accommodates both passengers and cargo.</p><p>The AMG GLC 43 is more than just transportation; its a statement. This SUV seamlessly blends thrilling performance with everyday practicality. From the moment you slide behind the wheel, youll be surrounded by premium materials and cutting-edge technology designed to enhance every journey. Prepare to turn heads wherever you go in this exceptional vehicle.</p><p>Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this GLC 43:</p><ul><li><strong>AMG Performance:</strong> Unleash the power and precision of an AMG-tuned engine, delivering an unforgettable driving experience.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Conquer any road condition with the assurance of all-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Interior:</strong> Indulge in the comfort of premium materials and meticulously crafted details.</li><li><strong>Sporty Design:</strong> Make a statement with the GLC 43s aggressive lines and sporty aesthetic.</li><li><strong>Cutting-Edge Technology:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with the latest in-car technology.</li></ul>

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

103,296 KM

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

AMG GLC 43

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

AMG GLC 43

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,296KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDC0G6EB6JF387672

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,296 KM

Experience exhilarating performance and refined luxury with this stunning 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG GLC 43, now available at Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This dynamic SUV, boasting a sleek white exterior and a sophisticated black interior, is ready to elevate your driving experience. With only 103,296 km on the odometer, this meticulously maintained vehicle offers a fantastic opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence. Its all-wheel-drive system and automatic transmission provide confident handling in any Canadian weather condition, while its spacious interior comfortably accommodates both passengers and cargo.

The AMG GLC 43 is more than just transportation; it's a statement. This SUV seamlessly blends thrilling performance with everyday practicality. From the moment you slide behind the wheel, you'll be surrounded by premium materials and cutting-edge technology designed to enhance every journey. Prepare to turn heads wherever you go in this exceptional vehicle.

Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this GLC 43:

  • AMG Performance: Unleash the power and precision of an AMG-tuned engine, delivering an unforgettable driving experience.
  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the assurance of all-wheel drive.
  • Luxurious Interior: Indulge in the comfort of premium materials and meticulously crafted details.
  • Sporty Design: Make a statement with the GLC 43's aggressive lines and sporty aesthetic.
  • Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the latest in-car technology.

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

 

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Air Suspension

Climate Control

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
$33,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class