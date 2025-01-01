$33,888+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
AMG GLC 43
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Certified
$33,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,296 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience exhilarating performance and refined luxury with this stunning 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG GLC 43, now available at Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This dynamic SUV, boasting a sleek white exterior and a sophisticated black interior, is ready to elevate your driving experience. With only 103,296 km on the odometer, this meticulously maintained vehicle offers a fantastic opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence. Its all-wheel-drive system and automatic transmission provide confident handling in any Canadian weather condition, while its spacious interior comfortably accommodates both passengers and cargo.
The AMG GLC 43 is more than just transportation; it's a statement. This SUV seamlessly blends thrilling performance with everyday practicality. From the moment you slide behind the wheel, you'll be surrounded by premium materials and cutting-edge technology designed to enhance every journey. Prepare to turn heads wherever you go in this exceptional vehicle.
Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this GLC 43:
- AMG Performance: Unleash the power and precision of an AMG-tuned engine, delivering an unforgettable driving experience.
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the assurance of all-wheel drive.
- Luxurious Interior: Indulge in the comfort of premium materials and meticulously crafted details.
- Sporty Design: Make a statement with the GLC 43's aggressive lines and sporty aesthetic.
- Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the latest in-car technology.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Suspension
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
