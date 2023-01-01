2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

$41,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10460262

10460262 Stock #: 12509

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12509

Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Power Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Traction Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks air bag DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Cargo Cover Digital clock Inside Hood Release glove box Driver foot rest Split-folding rear seats Rear cupholder Digital/Analog Display Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior 5-Passenger Bucket Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Integrated roof antenna HD Radio Comfort Climate Control Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Convenience Rear defogger Additional Features Keyless GO Power Folding Mirrors Harman Kardon Sound System No accident Driver Side Airbag Passenger Airbag On/Off 360 Camera VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS AIRBAG FRONT LEFT Full Carpet floor PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC) Dual Shift Mode Side-Front Air conditioning Side-Front Air Bags Active Blindspot Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.