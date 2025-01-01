Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGDA6EBXJB156687,  AMG, V6 TWIN TURBO, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, 20-inch ALLOY WHEELS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HARMAN-KARDON Premium Audio, Bluetooth,  Blind Spot Assist, Atention Assist, Black on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl, Pwr/Heated Seats,  Pwr. Trunk, Smart Key System, Sport AMG Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Paddle Shifters, ABS Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available.</p><p> </p><p>FINANCING: 7.99%</p><p>APR (Annual Percentage Rate)</p><p>OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> </p><p>Our Price Includes:</p><p> </p><p>1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.</p><p>2.Administration Fee.</p><p>3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).</p><p>4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.</p><p>5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> </p><p>Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p> </p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p> </p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

108,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE43 AMG|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF|20in WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle
13064027

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE43 AMG|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF|20in WHEELS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1760130832853
  2. 1760130833342
  3. 1760130833763
  4. 1760130834209
  5. 1760130834652
  6. 1760130835090
  7. 1760130835504
  8. 1760130835928
  9. 1760130836357
  10. 1760130836820
  11. 1760130837230
  12. 1760130837645
  13. 1760130838070
  14. 1760130838482
  15. 1760130838893
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGDA6EBXJB156687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGDA6EBXJB156687,  AMG, V6 TWIN TURBO, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, 20-inch ALLOY WHEELS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HARMAN-KARDON Premium Audio, Bluetooth,  Blind Spot Assist, Atention Assist, Black on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl, Pwr/Heated Seats,  Pwr. Trunk, Smart Key System, Sport AMG Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Paddle Shifters, ABS Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available.

 

FINANCING: 7.99%

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

 

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2019 Ford Expedition LTD MAX|LONG WHEEL BASE|8 SEATS|NAV|REARCAM for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Ford Expedition LTD MAX|LONG WHEEL BASE|8 SEATS|NAV|REARCAM 173,000 KM $32,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Lincoln Navigator RESERVE|NAVI|360 CAM|DUAL DVD|PANOROOF for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Lincoln Navigator RESERVE|NAVI|360 CAM|DUAL DVD|PANOROOF 171,000 KM $36,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XTR|XLT|5.0L V8|4WD|6.5 BED|NAVI|REARCAM|ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XTR|XLT|5.0L V8|4WD|6.5 BED|NAVI|REARCAM|ALLOYS 171,000 KM $26,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE