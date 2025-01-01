$34,900+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE43 AMG|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF|20in WHEELS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGDA6EBXJB156687, AMG, V6 TWIN TURBO, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, 20-inch ALLOY WHEELS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HARMAN-KARDON Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Atention Assist, Black on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl, Pwr/Heated Seats, Pwr. Trunk, Smart Key System, Sport AMG Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Paddle Shifters, ABS Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available.
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
