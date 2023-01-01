Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

74,578 KM

$40,490

+ tax & licensing
$40,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

400 4Matic AWD w/ Rearview Camera, Navigation, Pano Sunroof

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

400 4Matic AWD w/ Rearview Camera, Navigation, Pano Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,490

+ taxes & licensing

74,578KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9836708
  • Stock #: 17834
  • VIN: 4JGDA5GB8JB128779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 17834
  • Mileage 74,578 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #2023010004 as of 02/14/2023.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver seat memory

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Comfort

Rear Seat Climate Control

Additional Features

Navigation
Paddle Shifters
Power Folding Mirrors
USB Input
Power Adjustable Front Seats
Park assist Sensor
Dual Zone Climate Control a/c
AUTO STOP/START
Rearview Camera w/ 360 view
Suspension Select (Sport, Comfot, Winter, Individual)

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

