2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2018 MERCEDES GLE43 AMG | COUPE | 4-MATIC | AWD | 3.0L V6 | 385HP | DISTRONIC PLUS | NAVIGATION | BACK-UP CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | DRIVING PACKAGE | EXPANDED BRAKE ASSIST PLUS | HEATED FRONT SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM PLUS | AMGT STYLING PACKAGE | KEYLESS GO | SATELLITE RADIO | POWER TAILGATE | MEMORY SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX
Power, Presence, Luxury is what you get when you enter this beautiful 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE43 AMG. AMG 3.0L Bi-Turbo V6 engine producing 385HP mated to a smooth 9-speed automatic Transmission. Sleek Designo Diamond White Exterior with prestine Espresso Brown Leather Interior. Voice Command Navigation and useful information via a convenient central controller on the console and a big crisp colour screen located high in the dash. The Parking Sensors and Backup Camera helps in tight parking situations. Heated Seats and Steering Wheel will comfort you in the cold winter days. Controls on the leather-wrapped steering wheel make it easy to adjust the Premium audio system, use the hands-free Bluetooth system and much more.
This GLE43 is loaded with a lot of technology to help you on road and also increase the safety. For better phone integration the car also has Apple Carplay and Android Auto support. The Distronic Plus Adaptive Cruise Control will make everyday commute easier. On top of that the Driving Package which includes Active Blind Spot Assist, Autonomous Brake Intervention and more Safety features will make this car also safe.
Your passengers will love the Panoramic Sunroof, Full Leather Heated Seats with Power/Memory Functions, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Heated Mirrors, Keyless Go, Satellite Radio, External Temperature Display, USB Connection, Multifunctional Steering Wheel, and much more.
Safety Features include Rear End Collision Warning, Blind Spot Assist. In addition to Seat-mounted driver and passenger side-impact, Rear side-impact-impact, Curtain 1st and 2nd row overhead, knee, Dual front impact and Rear side-impact airbags and more
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more.
