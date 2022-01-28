$55,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
GLE 400 4MATIC, PANORAMIC ROOF, PREMIUM SOUND
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$55,800
- Listing ID: 8254247
- Stock #: PC7863
- VIN: 4JGDA5GB1JB154172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,805 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 MERCEDES-BENZ GLE 400 | 4-MATIC | AWD | 3.0 LITRE TURBOCHARGED V6 | 329HP | AMG SPORT EXTERIOR PACKAGE | DRIVE PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | AIRMATIC AIR SUSPENSION | HEATED FRONT SEATS | SIRIUS RADIO | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL PLUS | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE-KEEPING ASSIST | ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST WITH CROSS-TRAFFIC FUNCTION | FRONT MEMORY PACKAGE | MIRROR PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 4-Matic combines a sporty exterior design with the assurance of the Mercedes-Benz 4-Matic all-wheel drive. The 3.0 Litre Turbocharged V6 engine produces 329HP, joined to a smooth 9-Speed Automatic Transmission. Polar White exterior paint with Black and Anthracite interior creates a classic colour combination subtly hinting at the luxury inside and out.
The Airmatic Air Suspension evens out road imperfections so you can enjoy your drive and the sun through the grand Panoramic Sunroof. A Premium Sound System with Sirius Satellite Radio delivers the tunes for your drive, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto providing the connectivity.
A suite of safety technology ensures your every drive is a safe one, including Adaptive Cruise Control Plus, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane-Keeping Assist, and Active Brake Assist With Cross-Traffic Function. Active Parking Assist and Front Memory Package make living with this beautiful vehicle simple.
