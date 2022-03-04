$46,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
AMG GLE43 4MATIC, 385HP, NIGHT PKG, NAV, PANO, CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$46,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8562191
- Stock #: PC8131
- VIN: 4JGDA6EBXJB083417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8131
- Mileage 127,761 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 MERCEDES AMG GLE43 4MATIC SPORT UTILITY | AWD | TWIN-TURBO 3.0L V6 | 385HP | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | NIGHT PACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | PARKING PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM PLUS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL PLUS (DISTRONIC PLUS) | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE-KEEPING ASSIST | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | NAVIGATION | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | PARKING PILOT WITH 360 CAMERA | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
Power, Presence, and Luxury are what you get when you enter this beautiful 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE43 AMG SUV. The AMG 3.0-litre Twin-Turbo V6 engine produces 385 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. It's mated to a smooth 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to all 4-wheels via the 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive System.
This GLE43 features a Selenite Gray Metallic exterior colour with AMG Styling front spoiler and side skirts, AMG double-spoke 20" wheels in Gloss Black and Machine finish, AMG Twin-pipe exhaust system, and Night Package. The interior features Brown leather seating with Poplar Wood trim throughout.
This car features Navigation and a convenient central controller on the console with a large, crisp colour screen located high in the dash. The Parking Sensors and Backup Camera helps in tight parking situations. Heated Seats and Steering Wheel will comfort you on cold winter days. Controls on the leather-wrapped steering wheel make it easy to adjust the Premium audio system, use the hands-free Bluetooth system and much more.
This GLE43 is loaded with a lot of technology like Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Parking Pilot with 360-degree camera, Driving assists, Heated seats, Harman Kardon Audio and more.
Your passengers will love the Panoramic Glass Roof, Full Leather Heated Seats with Power/Memory Functions, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Heated Mirrors, Keyless Go, Satellite Radio, External Temperature Display, USB Connection, Multifunctional Steering Wheel, and much more.
Safety Features include Rear-End Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Assist. In addition to Seat-mounted driver and passenger side-impact, Rear side-impact-impact, Curtain 1st and 2nd row overhead, knee, Dual front impact and Rear side-impact airbags and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.