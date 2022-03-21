Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

86,230 KM

$54,800

+ tax & licensing
$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

AMG GLE43, 385HP, DISTRONIC PLUS, NAV

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

AMG GLE43, 385HP, DISTRONIC PLUS, NAV

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

86,230KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8702237
  Stock #: PC8286
  VIN: 4JGDA6EBXJB071316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8286
  • Mileage 86,230 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES AMG GLE43 4MATIC SPORT UTILITY | AWD | TWIN-TURBO 3.0L V6 | 385HP | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | NIGHT PACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | PARKING PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM PLUS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL PLUS (DISTRONIC PLUS) | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE-KEEPING ASSIST | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | NAVIGATION | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | PARKING PILOT WITH 360 CAMERA | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







Power, Presence, and Luxury are what you get when you enter this beautiful 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE43 AMG SUV. The AMG 3.0-litre Twin-Turbo V6 engine produces 385 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. It's mated to a smooth 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to all 4-wheels via the 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive System.







This GLE43 features a Selenite Gray Metallic exterior colour with AMG Styling front spoiler and side skirts, AMG double-spoke 20" wheels in Gloss Black and Machine finish, AMG Twin-pipe exhaust system, and Night Package. The interior features Brown leather seating with Poplar Wood trim throughout.







This car features Navigation and a convenient central controller on the console with a large, crisp colour screen located high in the dash. The Parking Sensors and Backup Camera helps in tight parking situations. Heated Seats and Steering Wheel will comfort you on cold winter days. Controls on the leather-wrapped steering wheel make it easy to adjust the Premium audio system, use the hands-free Bluetooth system and much more.







This GLE43 is loaded with a lot of technology like Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Parking Pilot with 360-degree camera, Driving assists, Heated seats, Harman Kardon Audio and more.







Your passengers will love the Panoramic Glass Roof, Full Leather Heated Seats with Power/Memory Functions, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Heated Mirrors, Keyless Go, Satellite Radio, External Temperature Display, USB Connection, Multifunctional Steering Wheel, and much more.







Safety Features include Rear-End Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Assist. In addition to Seat-mounted driver and passenger side-impact, Rear side-impact-impact, Curtain 1st and 2nd row overhead, knee, Dual front impact and Rear side-impact airbags and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive mode selector
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Air Suspension
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
3
MP3 Playback
2
Ride Control
STEERING WHEEL
10
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
liftgate
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
PERFORMANCE
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Upholstery: leatherette
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Total speakers: 12
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Satellite communications: mbrace
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Additional key: removable valet
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Rear seat folding: flat
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Mirror color: black
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Axle ratio: 3.70
Front brake diameter: 14.8
Wifi: hotspot compatible
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
variable intermittent
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 830
Connected in-car apps: SiriusXM Weather
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
tilt/slide
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
with washer
self-leveling
horn/light operation
send destination to vehicle
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
remotely operated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Roof rails: aluminum
Navigation data: real time traffic

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

