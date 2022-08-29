$44,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
GLE400 4MATIC, AMG SPORT PKG, NAV, 360 CAM, PANO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$44,800
- Listing ID: 9311656
- Stock #: PC8867
- VIN: 4JGDA5GB5JB147774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,928 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX | GLE400 4MATIC | AWD | TWIN TURBO 3.0L V6 | 329HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE | AMG SPORT EXTERIOR PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HARMAN KARDON LOGIC 7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED FRONT SEATS | SIRIUS RADIO | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE-KEEPING ASSIST | ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST WITH CROSS-TRAFFIC FUNCTION | FRONT MEMORY PACKAGE | MIRROR PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | PARKING PILOT | 360 CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS | AIRMATIC DUAL-CONTROL SEMI-ACTIVE AIR SUSPENSION | 20-INCH AMG WHEELS
This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE400 4MATIC combines a sporty exterior design with the assurance of the Mercedes Benz 4MATIC All-Wheel drive system. The 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine produces 329 horsepower and is mated to a smooth 9-Speed automatic transmission.
The exterior features an Obsidian Black exterior colour with a Beige leather interior. The exterior also features the AMG Styling Package, which adds a front spoiler, side skirts, and 20-inch AMG Double-spoke wheels. Inside it features a Beige leather interior with a leather Multifunction Steering Wheel, Poplar Wood trim, Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, and more.
This GLE400 is also equipped with Parking Pilot with 360-degree Camera and Surround View, Harman Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Smartphone Integration Package with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and so much more.
A suite of safety technology ensures every drive is a safe one, including Active Park Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Lane-Keeping Assist, Active Brake Assist with Cross-Traffic Function, Active Parking Assist and Front Memory Package.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
