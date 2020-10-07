2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2018 MERCEDES GLS450 | 7 PASSENGER | 4MATIC AWD | AMG SPORTS PACKAGE | PREMIUM | EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC ROOF | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | HARMON KARDON | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM | ELECTRIC SUN BLINDS IN REAR | FRONT MASSAGE SEATS | HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL | SATELLITE RADIO | HEATED REAR SEATS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2018 Mercedes Benz GLS450 comes in a beautiful White exterior with Premium Black Leather Interior. Powered with 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 engine producing 362HP and 369ft lb mated with 9G-TRONIC Transmission. 4MATIC All-wheel drive system and the cool composure of self-leveling AIRMATIC suspension. Room for 7 Passengers in three luxurious rows.
AMG Sport Package adds aggressive body accents, aluminum running boards, huge AMG 5 Spoke Wheels and Keyless Start. Voice Command COMAND Navigation and useful information via a convenient central controller on the console and a big crisp colour screen located high in the dash. 360 Top View and Backup Camera helps in tight parking situations. Cruise Control, Blind spot Assistance and Active Park Assist! Front Heated Massage Seats and Heated Steering Wheel will makde driving in cold winter enjoyable. Controls on the leather-wrapped steering wheel make it easy to adjust the Premium HARMAN/KARDON audio system, use the hands-free Bluetooth system and much more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4