2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

48,473 KM

$66,800

+ tax & licensing
$66,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Class GLS450, AMG, PREMIUM, 7 PASS, CARPLAY, NAV, CAM

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Class GLS450, AMG, PREMIUM, 7 PASS, CARPLAY, NAV, CAM

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$66,800

+ taxes & licensing

48,473KM
Used
  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,473 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES GLS450 | 7 PASSENGER | 4MATIC AWD | AMG SPORTS PACKAGE | PREMIUM | EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC ROOF | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | HARMON KARDON | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM | ELECTRIC SUN BLINDS IN REAR | FRONT MASSAGE SEATS | HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL | SATELLITE RADIO | HEATED REAR SEATS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







This 2018 Mercedes Benz GLS450 comes in a beautiful White exterior with Premium Black Leather Interior. Powered with 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 engine producing 362HP and 369ft lb mated with 9G-TRONIC Transmission. 4MATIC All-wheel drive system and the cool composure of self-leveling AIRMATIC suspension. Room for 7 Passengers in three luxurious rows.







AMG Sport Package adds aggressive body accents, aluminum running boards, huge AMG 5 Spoke Wheels and Keyless Start. Voice Command COMAND Navigation and useful information via a convenient central controller on the console and a big crisp colour screen located high in the dash. 360 Top View and Backup Camera helps in tight parking situations. Cruise Control, Blind spot Assistance and Active Park Assist! Front Heated Massage Seats and Heated Steering Wheel will makde driving in cold winter enjoyable. Controls on the leather-wrapped steering wheel make it easy to adjust the Premium HARMAN/KARDON audio system, use the hands-free Bluetooth system and much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Trip Computer
Air Suspension
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
Split
3
Third Row
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
10
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
Roll Stability Control
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
door unlock
door pockets
engine oil
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Total speakers: 8
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Front headrests: power adjustable
Passenger seat: heated
Third row headrests: adjustable
Third row seat folding: power
Upholstery: leatherette
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Front struts
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Front brake width: 1.3
Rear brake width: 0.9
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Oil monitor
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Axle ratio: 3.27
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Skid plate(s): front
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Rear struts
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Roof rails color: aluminum
Alternator: 180 amps
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
variable intermittent
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Power outlet(s): 115V rear
Steering ratio: 18.9
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Yelp
stocks
weather
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
power glass
12V front
with washer
Google POIs
Google search
news
vehicle location
12V rear
12V cargo area

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

