2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Trip Computer Suspension Air Suspension Exterior Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear Split 3 Third Row 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL 10 Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER coolant driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Heated windshield washer jets Lumbar Roll Stability Control one-touch open/close trailer stability control door unlock door pockets engine oil Push-Button Start integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Jack Radio: AM/FM power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Total speakers: 8 Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Front headrests: power adjustable Passenger seat: heated Third row headrests: adjustable Third row seat folding: power Upholstery: leatherette Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Front struts Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Center console: front console with armrest and storage Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Impact sensor: battery disconnect Front brake diameter: 13.8 Front brake width: 1.3 Rear brake width: 0.9 Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Oil monitor Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Passenger seat manual adjustments: height Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Axle ratio: 3.27 Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rearview monitor: in dash Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Skid plate(s): front Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Rear struts Grille color: black with chrome accents Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Rear brake diameter: 13.6 Easy entry: manual rear seat Armrests: rear center with cupholders Roof rails color: aluminum Alternator: 180 amps Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Third row seatbelts: 3-point variable intermittent halogen Window defogger: rear Power outlet(s): 115V rear Steering ratio: 18.9 Connected in-car apps: Facebook Smart device app function: horn/light operation Infotainment screen size: 7 in. Yelp stocks weather Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due power glass 12V front with washer Google POIs Google search news vehicle location 12V rear 12V cargo area

